TCS adds over 7,000 employees in UK, now employs over 18,000 persons

India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has added over 7,000 employees in the UK, including 1,800 trainees over the past five years.

The Mumbai-based company currently employs over 18,000 people in the UK.

"To support its growth, it has added more than 7,000 employees, including 1,800 trainees, over the last five years, making it among the top UK recruiters of IT services talent.

"TCS currently employs over 18,000 people in 30 locations around the country and intends to recruit an additional 1,500 employees in 2021," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

It added that women make up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector. "TCS has upskilled more than 90 per cent of its UK staff in the last two years, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local IT talent. It has been named the #1 Top Employer in the UK by the Top Employers Institute and among the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work for in the UK," it said.

The company said it is investing in the tech professionals of the future, equipping young people with the skills and passion to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects and careers in the industry.

TCS' total headcount stood at 509,058 at the end of June 2021 quarter.

The filing noted that TCS has been ranked number one by revenue among the top-30 suppliers of software and IT services to the UK Market by TechMarketView.

The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of the UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies.

TCS has moved up from last year's second position, the filing said.

The company performed well in the revenue rankings by sub-category as well, topping the applications operations category, and ranking third in consulting and solutions, it added.

As per the report, TCS has used the pandemic to re-energise its proposition and positioning within the wider marketplace, and that a key part of TCS' response to Covid-19 has been its accelerated transition to Secure Borderless Workspaces.

"Our deep contextual knowledge, customer centricity, investments in intellectual property and innovative and impactful technology solutions, make us the preferred growth and digital transformation partner to leading British businesses," Amit Kapur, country head at TCS UK and Ireland, said.

He added that the UK and Ireland represent one of the biggest growth markets for TCS, and this achievement encourages it to continue investing in the region's economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.

"The year 2020 saw TCS become the largest software and IT services provider in the UK topping TechMarketView's ranking for the first time, a real testament to how resilient and innovative the business has become as it continues to grow and nurture an enviable UK client base," Marc Hardwick, research director at TechMarketView, said.