Tech and knowledge-based sectors to drive India’s exports: FIEO DG Ajay Sahai

There are some procedural issues that impact exports. For example, if I am sending 100 consignments through customs and under the risk management system 5% of it has to be checked. On the face of it you can say that for 95% of the shipments there is no worry. But look at it from an exporter perspective. The exporter does not know which 5% shipment will be picked. Suppose the examination happens physically and it takes 5 days time, the shipments get delayed for 5 days. These elements of unpredictability lead to a lot of problems for exporters as he has to factor in additional 5 days time for all the 100 consignments being unaware which one will be picked under RMS for physical examination. That’s why in our discussions with the government we have been saying that wherever this element of unpredictability is there, please try to compress the time.