Airtel conducts 5G trial in partnership with Nokia

Airtel conducts 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia

The demonstration, which was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, also marked the first 5G trial in the eastern India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has conducted India's first 5G trial in the 700 MHz spectrum band in partnership with Nokia. 

The demonstration, which was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, also marked the first 5G trial in the eastern India, the company said in a statement.

Airtel has been allotted test spectrum in multiple bands by Department of Telecommunications for the validation of 5G technology and use cases.

"Airtel conducts India's first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia," the telco said.

Airtel used equipment from Nokia's 5G portfolio, which included Nokia AirScale radios and standalone (SA) core.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Airtel
Nokia
5G
Telecom
Business News

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 