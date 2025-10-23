Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Body blow to Reliance as US sanctions force cut in Russian oil imports

State-run refiners, however, may continue purchases through intermediary traders for now, industry officials said.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 15:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 15:07 IST
Business NewsRussian OilReliance

Follow us on :

Follow Us