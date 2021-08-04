Amazon Alexa can now help you find Covid-19 vaccine centres in India

Amazon, earlier in the year, announced that the company's digital assistant Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers and the smart displays will be able to tell the latest information on Covid-19, location of testing, and vaccine centers. But, it was limited to select countries in the west.

Now, local Alexa-based devices in India, are finally getting the new software update to deliver the aforementioned Covid-19 related details to the customers.

Users just need to ask Alexa to get information on vaccination availability, COVID-19 helpline numbers, details to contribute towards COVID-19 relief, and much more. The company says that the information is sourced from Co-WIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as well as MapmyIndia.

Here are some of the key phrases to ask Alexa to get the Covid-19 related information

1) "Alexa, where can I get a COVID-19 test?" With the help of MapmyIndia, the Echo speakers will answer the nearest COVID-19 testing centre along with the travel distance.

2) "Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?”. As Alexa already knows the location of the owner, it will list all the vaccination centres near them where the vaccine is available. Then, the user can use this information to time their visit to the Co-WIN portal for booking an appointment.

3) To search vaccines for friends and family, users will need to enable the 'Vaccine Info' skill on Echo devices. Once enabled, just say, "Alexa, open vaccine info." Then, the skill will ask the user for a pin code, as well as the age category to provide the right information. If the vaccine is unavailable, Alexa will ask the user to set a reminder to check with the skill whether the vaccine is available the next day.



Alexa can help you find the nearest Covid-19 vaccine centres in India. Picture Credit: Amazon



Besides the vaccine center finding capability, Alexa can also deliver general information on how many people have been vaccinated in India so far. Also, it can clear doubts of vaccine's efficacy and safety.

Furthermore, users can seek details such as state-wise Covid-19 helpline. For instance, just say-- "Alexa, what is the COVID helpline number in Karnataka". Users can also ask-- "Alexa, how can I register for the COVID vaccine?" and other information.

Also, users can ask Alexa to send a url link of NGOs such as Akshaya Patra, Give India, and Goonj to the registered phone number, so that they can donate to help underprivileged people get vaccines.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.