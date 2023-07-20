Amazon India records biggest Prime Day sale event

Last week, Amazon hosted the annual Prime Day sale offering lucrative discount deals on a wide range of product categories from consumer electronics goods and sports equipment to fashion apparel.

On Thursday (July 20), Amazon announced that the last week's Prime Day sale saw record sales and was also the biggest sale event to date in India.

During the 7th edition of Prime Day sale, more than 45,000 new products were launched by 400 plus top Indian and global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme NarzoWith, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur. Also, local small and medium enterprises introduced over 2000 new products in India.

Amazon registered 14 per cent more purchases from Prime members this year compared to 2022. It reportedly recorded 22,190 orders per minute at peak hours.

Another trend noticed during Prime Day was that one out of two orders were from tier 2 and 3 regions.

“I would like to thank our sellers, brand partners and Prime members who helped make this Prime Day the biggest ever in India. Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns across India. With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered the highest number of same-day deliveries over past Prime Day events,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

Amazon also said that one in three orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and one in two orders across most Tier 1 and 2 cities were delivered in less than two days.

Also, the newly launched phones such as OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, received good responses from Amazon Prime customers. Among them, the Galaxy M34 5G was the most-sold phone during the Prime Day sale event.

Interesting to note that Amazon sold five smartphones every second with 70 per cent of the demand coming from tier-2 and 3 cities.

Also, the demand for premium foldable smartphones grew 25x times compared to the previous edition.

