Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in 2 clicks after EU complaints

The users had to go through numerous hurdles such as complicated navigation menus, skewed wording and confusing choices, to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime

Reuters, Brussels,
  • Jul 01 2022, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 17:51 ist
US online retail giant Amazon has made it easier for users to cancel their subscriptions to its fast shipping club Prime with just two clicks, following complaints from consumer groups, the European Commission said on Friday.

European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), the Norwegian Consumer Council and the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue took their grievances to the EU executive in April last year.

They said users had to go through numerous hurdles such as complicated navigation menus, skewed wording and confusing choices, to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime.

The company will now allow users to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime with two clicks via a prominent and clear 'cancel button', the Commission said.

The changes will apply to all EU websites and for desktop devices, mobiles and tablets with immediate effect.

"Consumers must be able to exercise their rights without any pressure from platforms. One thing is clear: manipulative design or 'dark patterns' must be banned," Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in a statement. 

