Android December update brings new features to Pixel phones, Watch

Last week, Google announced to bring of new features such as styles for collage editor in the Photos app, a digital vehicle key-sharing option, new reading mode for Android phones.

Now, the search engine giant is bringing a truckload of new exclusive features to the Pixel family of phones and the Pixel Watch.

First up, Google, as promised, has introduced the VPN (Virtual Private Network) feature to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with Google One subscription at no extra cost. With VPN, users' online activity is protected at a network level no matter what app or web browser they're using whether it's the airport or a local pub.

However, this VPN support is limited to select countries including the US, and unfortunately, it is not available in India.

Another noteworthy feature coming to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is the clear calling. Thanks to Tensor G2, Pixel phones will be able to enhance the other caller’s voice and reduce the background noise, so the user is able to hear them clearly if they’re in a busy market.

Also, the system-wide update will enable Pixel phone users to view all privacy-related features including app permissions, camera access, and mic access to apps at the place-- Security & Privacy-- in the Settings.



Pixel Record app Pixel 6 or newer models will get better with the new December update. If a user starts to record an interview, meeting, lecture, or conversation, the app will be able to label each person individually. "This feature uses machine learning to process speaker labeling live and on-device, so you can watch it work as you record. And once the recording is complete, you can easily re-label speakers with their names," the company said.

The new update is also bringing the Live Bloom wallpaper collection with live animation, wherein images shift and sway whenever the phone moves. Also, Pixel phone owners will be able to share digital car keys with family and friends.

It also brings Grammar Check on Gboard for French in addition to Spanish and English. Furthermore, users can make use of the Live Translate feature to translate texts in messaging apps (both sent and received). And, now Voice Message Transcription in Messages supports Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones.

Also, the search feature on Pixel phones (4a series and newer models) will get better in terms of finding an app, contact, screenshot, setting, or web result.

And for the Pixel Watch, Google is bringing new tiles for popular apps to make important information accessible with just a glance and need not open them.

Also, Google has added the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app to help users plan the day better around when the sun rises and sets.

And, with the Contacts app, users will be able to pin up to five contacts from the Favorites so they can call or text them and see their contact details with just a tap.



Google is bringing Fitbit's Sleep Profile to the Pixel Watch. With this, users can learn more about how long will it take to for them to slip into sleep. This feature takes into account 10 different aspects of sleep — including duration, bedtime consistency, and disruption — to depict the user's patterns with one of six sleep animals. With these profiles and insights to portray sleep habits, the results can adjust monthly based on personal metrics and behavior, so users can reflect and take action to adjust their sleep. It should be noted that people have to wear Pixel Watch to bed for at least 14 nights each month, to see results on the first day of the following month.

Also, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are getting cough and snore detection. With these features, users can understand what affects their sleep, like coughing and snoring activity during the night or time spent on the phone at bedtime. Users can set up Bedtime mode in Clock and Digital Wellbeing settings to easily access these features.

Also, Pixel Watch will be getting Curated Culture wallpapers to mark the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Google has also revealed that it is more interesting stuff coming in the January update. Some include support spatial audio on Pixel phones when paired with Pixel Buds Pro. Users can turn on spatial audio with wired headphones too, to deliver an immersive listening experience.

Here's the Google video revealing Pixel December update features:

