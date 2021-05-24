Android-powered OnePlus TV Y series launched in India

After days of teasing, OnePlus on Monday (May 24) unveiled the company's brand new range of Y Smart TV series in India.

The new OnePlus TV comes in three variants-- TV 43Y1 (43-inch with 1920 x 1080p), TV 40Y1 (40-inch with 1920 x 1080p) and TV 32Y1 (32-inch with 1366 x 768p).

Except for the screen sizes, most of the features are said to be the same on all models. They support DCI-P3 93% colour gamut, anti-aliaising, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping.

They run Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box and are powered by a Gamma picture enhancing engine, and houses two-speaker ( type: 2.0 CH) configuration with 20W output and are tuned by Dolby Audio system.



The new OnePlus TV Y series launched in India. Credit: OnePlus



They boast built-in Chromecast and support Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz, HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC x 2 ports ), USB (x 2 ports), and one port each of optical and ethernet.

Consumers can control the TV with the phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, users can do it all through the OnePlus Connect mobile app.

OnePlus TV Y series comes with an inaugural price starting at Rs 21,999 on Flipkart and OnePlus stores from June 1 onwards. After the launch offer period, the price will start at Rs 23,999.

