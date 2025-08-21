Menu
Cow vigilantes torch cattle van on Odisha highway, 12 cows ‘rescued’

The Bhadrak ‘Gau Rakshya Samiti’ claimed nearly 2,000 cattle have been seized in just four months and alleged police only arrive after vigilantes stop the vehicles.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 09:07 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsCrime    cow vigilantes

