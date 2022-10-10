Apple iPhone 14, Watch trigger false crash detection during roller coaster rides

Last month, Apple released the new line of premium iPhone 14 series and Watches around the world. The devices came with two potential life-saving features including a special modem to SOS emergency calling via satellites and advanced sensors that can register severe car crashes and even notify the rescue response team to get swift medical help.

Like the irregular heartrate notifications on Apple Watches, the new life-saving technologies are very thoughtful additions to the new devices. But, as mentioned in the headline, an unintended situation has emerged in the US, that is causing the new Apple phones and watches to trigger crash detection whenever the user rides a roller coaster.

The ultimate aim of the roller coaster is to bring in an adrenaline rush among the riders and to, do that, the cars on the track are capable of gaining high speeds and stopping, be it going up to 100 plus feet or downward spiral, in just a few seconds. This apparently is triggering a crash detection feature on iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra.



Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 Pro. Credit: Apple



Once triggered, the Apple devices actually pop a message on the screen to alert the user if their vehicle suffered a crash and waits with a 10-second countdown acommapnied with an alarm sound, for the owner to respond to switch off the SOS trigger or else the phone goes ahead and make the call to 911 and even sends location details via SMS to loved ones pre-selected by the owner.

Apple has acknowledged the issue and intends to optimize the life-saving feature to avoid false detection.

Good tech-savvy folks on the web have come up with one ingenious workaround for the aforementioned issue.

Adventure seekers before embarking on a fun ride on a roller coaster or any Andranaline-gushing outdoor sports, please ensure to tap the flight mode on the new Apple devices.

You can find it in the control centre. Just swipe down (from the right top side) to find the Airplane Mode icon or go to Settings >> select Airplane Mode.

