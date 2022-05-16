Apple iPhones may come with Type-C port in 2023

In 2018, Apple introduced the iPad Pro, which was not only the first iPad with a Face ID feature but also the first Apple product to boast a Type-C port. Since then, most of the top-end iPads come with the same port, and also all devices including iPhones, Watches, and others come with lighting-to-Type C ports.

Now, reports are coming in that Apple may finally ditch the lightning port for good in all products from 2023, starting with iPhone 15 in the second half.

Last week, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, known for credible source-based prediction on Apple products, said that Apple has started testing the new Type-C port module for iPhones.

Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman citing sources has re-iterated that Apple is indeed testing the Type-C charger cable for iPhones and would come in 2023.

Also, there is a possibility that Apple bring another accessory for older iPhones, which come with a lightning-to-Type C charger to work with new and future iPhones.

Apple's new shift from the exclusive lightning cable ecosystem to Type-C cables is said to be a move to avoid sanctions from European Union. For a long time, the EU has been pushing for universal accessories for all phones, which not only saves people from buying specific branded chargers and cables for phones but also reduces the effect on the environment to produce standalone chargers for particular brands.

Also, by moving fully to Type-C-to-Type-C, there are a couple of benefits for Apple device owners. The former support faster-charging speeds and also super-fast data transfer. Currently, Apple offers a 20W charger for its device, which can close to 90 to 120 minutes ( or more for iPads) to fully charge the device from zero to 100 percent capacity.

However, the brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and others have developed super-fast 120W chargers that can fully power up the phone in under 20 minutes.

