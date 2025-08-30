Menu
india jammu and kashmir

‘Human GPS’ terrorist guide Bagu Khan killed in encounter in J&K’s Gurez sector

Khan was regarded as one of the oldest handlers of cross-border infiltration in north Kashmir, with his activities dating back to 1995.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 15:16 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 15:16 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirEncounterTerroristGurez Valley

