‘Human GPS’ terrorist guide Bagu Khan killed in encounter in J&K’s Gurez sector

<p>Srinagar: Security forces achieved a major breakthrough last week by eliminating a veteran militant commander, notorious for facilitating infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC), in an encounter in north Kashmir's Gurez sector.</p><p>Two militants were killed in the clash near Naushera Naar under 'Operation Naushera Nar IV', officials said. Among them was Bagu Khan, widely known as the "human GPS" or "Samundar Chacha", a figure who had long been on the radar of security agencies.</p><p>According to officials, Khan had been active since the mid-1990s and was directly involved in over 100 infiltration attempts through the treacherous Gurez sector. His intimate knowledge of mountain passes, hidden trails, and uncharted routes earned him the nickname "human GPS".</p><p>"Many of these infiltration attempts succeeded because of his unmatched familiarity with the terrain," a senior officer said, adding that Khan's death marked a "major blow" to the logistical network of terror outfits operating from across the border.</p><p>Though primarily affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, Khan frequently extended support to other militant organisations, guiding groups of armed men across the LoC and planning routes for their movement, he said. Khan was regarded as one of the oldest handlers of cross-border infiltration in north Kashmir, with his activities dating back to 1995.</p><p>The gunfight broke out last week when a group of heavily armed infiltrators tried to sneak into the valley via Naushera Naar. Alert troops intercepted the movement, triggering a brief but intense exchange of fire that left two militants, including Khan, dead.</p><p>Security agencies describe Khan's killing as "strategically significant". His role, they said, was less about fighting and more about enabling others to enter and operate inside Kashmir. The development comes at a time when infiltration attempts across the LoC have witnessed a rise, even as local militant recruitment within the Valley has declined in recent years.</p><p>Officials believe Pakistan-based groups continue to depend on seasoned guides like Khan to push fighters into Kashmir. With his death, security forces expect a temporary disruption in infiltration routes through Gurez, though fresh attempts are likely as groups look to re-establish networks ahead of the approaching winter when high passes get blocked by snow.</p>