Apple now offers Vision Pro kits for developers

Over the past few weeks, Apple has offered tools and Software Developer Kits(SDKs) to creators to help create innovative mixed-reality apps for its spatial computer Vision Pro.

Just last week, Unity, a globally-renowned platform for real-time 3D (RT3D) content, launched a beta programme to develop spatial apps for Apple Vision Pro.

Now, the Cupertino-based company has announced to loan Vision Pro developer kits to budding app companies who are interested to build apps for the mixed reality headgear.

App creators can apply for the Vision Pro device by registering with Apple Developer Programme. Also, the team members have to submit a form with details such as development skills and if they have any existing apps.

Also, they have to agree to the terms and conditions. The applications will be reviewed and priority will be given to applicants creating an app that takes advantage of visionOS features and capabilities.



As part of the programme, developers will get help in setting up the device. Interact with engineers to refine their UI and other aspects of the apps for Vision Pro. Also, they get two additional code-level support requests, so they can troubleshoot any issues with their code.

And, they should give back the Vision Pro developer kit to Apple whenever the latter requests to return it.

The company will be setting up developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. There, developers will be able to insights on the latest tools and how they can use them to develop 3D apps also get the opportunity to interact with Apple engineers for guidance and also be able to test their apps on the developer version of Vision Pro.

It is said that several apps including Adobe, Netflix, Zoom, Microsoft (initially Teams and Office), WebEx (Cisco) and more than 100 gaming titles on Apple Arcade will be available on Vision Pro on day one when it hit stores in early 2024.

Interested app companies can apply for the Vision Pro developer kit on Apple's official developer. website(here).

