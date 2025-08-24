Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks his intervention

<p>Bengaluru: The Bike Taxi Welfare Association of Karnataka met the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday, seeking his intervention for a clear policy to regulate bike taxis in the state.</p>.<p>While the association has about 12,000 members in Bengaluru, it represents over six lakh bike taxi drivers across the state, said association president Adi Narayan in a statement released on Saturday. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Association members briefed Rahul Gandhi on their ongoing livelihood crisis in Karnataka and sought his intervention.</p>.Day after bike taxis return on roads, Karnataka High Court clarifies it didn't permit ride aggregators to resume ops.<p class="bodytext">A press statement issued by the association, stated, “Rahul Gandhi patiently heard the delegation and assured his support to bike taxi drivers, most of them young workers struggling to make ends meet. His assurance has ignited fresh hope for over six lakh drivers and their families, reeling under a severe livelihood crisis caused by the suspension of services.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Members of the association also submitted a letter to the Congress MP, highlighting three key demands — urging the government of Karnataka to frame policy and regulation on the operation of bike taxis in the state, that bike taxis be allowed to resume operations immediately, and no punitive action be taken against bike taxi drivers until the policy is framed. Bike taxi services on Ola, Uber and Rapido have been operational since August 21, despite not receiving prior permissions from the Karnataka High Court. The transport department is currently mulling legal action against the ride-aggregator platforms.</p>