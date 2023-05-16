Apple previews new value-added accessibility features for iPhones, iPads

Compared to other consumer electronics brands, Apple devices have the most advanced accessibility features in its devices. Live Listen is one of the most thoughtful features, wherein the microphone of an iPad or iPhone can be used to send the audio signal to their AirPods to ensure the person with a hearing defect can hear better.

Now, with Global Accessibility Awareness Day (May 18) around the corner, Cupertino-based technology has showcased new innovative software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility, which will be rolled out soon to its devices.

Cognitive Accessibility feature

With the new Assistive Access feature, users can customise both Phone and FaceTime and turn in to single Calls app, and there will be dedicated apps-- Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music.

Here, these apps' icons are larger and also feature distinct interfaces with high-contrast buttons and large text labels.

Also, for users who prefer communicating visually, the Messages app offers an emoji-only keyboard and the option to record a video message to share with friends and family.

Add to that, users and trusted supporters can also choose between a more visual, grid-based layout for their Home Screen and apps, or a row-based layout for users who prefer text.

Live Speech and Personal Voice Advance Speech Accessibility

With the Live Speech accessibility feature, users with voice disability can type what they want to say to have it be spoken out loud during phone or FaceTime calls. It can also utilised to speak during an in-person conversation too. It will be made available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.



Live Speech feature. Credit: Apple



Apple is also bringing a breakthrough tech with a Personal Voice Advance Speech accessibility feature for users who are at risk of losing their ability to speak — such as those with a recent diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or any related disorder that can affect their voice in the future.

With this feature, users can record their voices with sample texts and phrases of 15 minutes in length on Apple iPhone or iPad. And, in combination with on-device machine learning and with Live Speech, users can type words and the device will be able to speak in their Personal Voice when communicating with friends, family, and colleagues.



Personal Voice Advance Speech Accessibility feature. Credit: Apple



“At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family. If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world — and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary,” said Philip Green, board member, and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit, who has experienced significant changes to his voice since receiving his ALS diagnosis in 2018.

Magnifier Tool gets better

Apple device also already supports the Magnifier tool that uses a camera to magnify letters and words on the menu card and even detect a door ahead to help people with low vision navigate through daily life challenges.

Now, Apple is bringing another fantastic feature--Point and Speak-- that can greatly help people with vision disability. With the combined use of the Camera app, the LiDAR Scanner, and on-device machine learning, it can help users, for instance, it can be used to read out button features of a microwave oven.

Point and Speak is such a valuable addition to the Magnifier tool, which already features People Detection, Door Detection, and Image Descriptions modes.

Other notable accessibility features coming soon to Apple devices include Switch Control for people with motor disabilities. They can turn any switch into a virtual game controller to play their favourite games on iPhone and iPad.



Point and Speak feature. Credit: Apple



Apple is also making Text Size more simpler to adjust across Mac apps such as Finder, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and Notes.

And those who are sensitive to rapid movements of live image formats such as GIFs, in Messages, and Safari can now be paused too.

Apple SignTime, which uses video to connect users with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, will now be available in wider regions including Germany, Italy, Spain, and South Korea on May 18 to connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with on-demand sign language interpreters.

Add to that, Apple will be curating a dedicated section highlighting Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on App Store, Podcasts, and Apple Fitness+ and even host informative sessions throughout the week in select Apple retail stores.

