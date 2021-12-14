Apple releases iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1 update to iPhones, Macs

After weeks of testing, Apple has begun rolling out the much-awaited iOS 15.2, Monterey macOS 12.1 to all the eligible iPhones and Macs around the world.

The new iOS 15.2 update is coming with the Apple Music Voice plan, critical App Privacy Report, the Digital Legacy programme, and other features and bug fixes for the iPhone.

The new Apple Music Voice is a low-tier tariff plan and costs just Rs 49 per month in India.

To subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users just have to ask Siri on their device (iPhone,iPad and HomePod, HomePod Mini) -- 'Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,'. Or, users can sign up through the Apple Music app.

The new update brings App Privacy Report in the 'Settings'. This will let the user see how often apps have accessed the user's location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more during the last seven days, as well as the apps' network activity.

Also, another important feature coming in the iOS 15.2 is the ​Digital Legacy. It allows Apple device's owner to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access the iCloud account and personal information in the event of their death.

The new iOS 15.2 update brings a new camera feature specific to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. ​Device owners can control Macro photo mode by switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings.

New Monterey macOS 12.1

The new update brings SharePlay to all eligible Mac devices. FaceTime's SharePlay feature allows users on the video call to share songs together with Apple Music, watch a TV show or movie in sync with a group of friends and family.

It also offers the option to even share their screen to view apps or browse the web together. SharePlay also features a 'Shared' playback control option that allows anyone to play, pause, or jump ahead.

Read more | Here's how to use SharePlay on FaceTime

Besides SharePlay, Monterey 12.1 brings improvements to Search and Siri in addition to several bug fixes including Trackpad, screen saver issues, and more (full details below).

Here's the official iOS 15.2 changelog:

​Apple Music Voice Plan

-Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

-Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history, likes, and dislikes

-Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

​​-App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Apple ID

​​​​-Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

​​​​-Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

-Store tab lets you browse, buy and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

-Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turning lanes, central reservations, cycle lanes, and pedestrian crossings for supported cities



This release also includes the following enhancements for the iPhone:

-Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

-Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

-Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

-Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for the iPhone:

-Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

-ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

-HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

-CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

-Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

-Calendar events may appear on a wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

Monterey macOS 12.1:

SharePlay

-SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps

-Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

-Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak

-Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Apple Music Voice Plan

-Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

-Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

-Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Photos

-Memories has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages

-New Memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories

Messages

-Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

-Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

-Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

-Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

TV App

-Apple Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

This release also includes the following enhancements for the Mac:

-Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

-Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

-Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for the Mac:

-Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

-Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

-External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

-HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

-Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

-MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when the lid is closed and the system is shut down

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.