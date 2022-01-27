Apple rolls out iOS 15.3 with critical security patch to iPhones

Apple on Wednesday (January 26) night released a major iOS 15.3 update with a critical security patch to all eligible iPhones (model 6S and newer versions).

Depending on the type of the iPhone model, the new iOS 15.3 update comes in sizes up to 1.06GB. It has come to light that some malicious apps were able to gain main root privileges due to several loopholes in iCloud, WebKit, Kernel, model I/O (a framework that handles 3D assets and data), IOMobileFrameBuffer, ColorSync, Crash Reporter, and WebKit storage.

Also, if the users had strayed into compromised websites, they may also are risk of their iPhones getting infected with malicious codes.

Security vulnerabilities have been identified as— CVE-2022-22584, CVE-2022-22578,CVE-2022-22585, CVE-2022-22587, CVE-2022-22593, CVE-2022-22579, CVE-2022-22589, CVE-2022-22590, CVE-2022-22592, and CVE-2022-22594.



Strangely, some were actively exploited and now, device owners are advised to install the update immediately or else risk being vulnerable to getting hacked.

Similar updates— iPadOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4 --have been rolled out to all eligible iPads and Watches (Series 3 and newer), respectively.

Apple has thanked several cyber security experts for identifying and helping the company fix the issues on priority. Some include— Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro, Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab, Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng of STAR Labs, Toan Pham from Team Orca of Sea Security, Meysam Firouzi (@R00tkitSMM) of MBition - Mercedes-Benz Innovation Lab, Siddharth Aeri (@b1n4r1b01), Heige of KnownSec 404 Team (knownsec.com) and Bo Qu of Palo Alto Networks, Toan Pham from Team Orca of Sea Security, Martin Bajanik of FingerprintJS and additional recognition was conferred to Nepal-based Prakash (@1lastBr3ath) for his assistance to the company.



Here's how to install iOS 15.3/iPadOS 15.3 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Here's how to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

