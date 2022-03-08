Apple Spring Event 2022 Live Updates: All-new Mac Studio unveiled

In about a few minutes, Apple is slated unleash the new line of M-series silicon-power Mac PCs in addition to the next-generation iPhone SE and a special Green iPhone 13 series along with powerful Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) with A15 Bionic chipset. Stay tuned to DH for live updates from the Apple Sprint 2022 'Peek Performance' event.
Watch Apple Special Spring Event 2022 here
Apple unveils all-new high-performance Mac Studio
Apple is offering both M1 Max and M1 Ultra CPU options
Key features of Apple M1 Ultra silicon for Macs
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) will hit stores later this month with prices starting at $599
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) is made with eco-friendly materials and process
Apple iPad (5th Gen) runs iPadOS 15 out-of-the-box
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) comes with M1 silicon
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) will hit stores on March 18 in select markets for $429
Key features of Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) made from eco-friendly materials and process
New iPhone SE (3rd Gen) comes with Apple 15 Silicon
Apple brings new Alpine Green iPhone 13 series
It will be available for pre-order in select markets this Friday and hit stores on March 18.
Apple is all set to bring new original films and TV series to Apple TV OTT series
Besides new movies and shows starring Denzil Washington, Tom Holland, and more, Apple TV+ will also stream exclusive Friday Night Baseball games.
Apple Event begins with CEO Tim Cook on stage
Here's what to expect at Apple Special Spring Event 2022
Apple is expected to unveil M2 silicon-powered Macs and also new line of iPhone SE (3rd Gen).
