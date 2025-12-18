Menu
uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Toll in Yamuna Expressway pile-up rises to 19

The accident occurred on Tuesday when eight buses and two smaller vehicles collided on the expressway, triggering a massive fire on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:59 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 09:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraYamuna Expressway

