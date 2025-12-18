Menu
Supreme Court adjourns Chaitanya Baghel's plea against arrest in liquor scam case till January

Chaitanya Baghel, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 18, has also challenged certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:57 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChhattisgarhBhupesh Bhagelliquor scam

