Apple Watch Ultra: Key features you should know

Apple on Wednesday (September 7) pulled the wraps off the Watch Ultra, the company's most powerful smart wearable to date. Besides the iterative S8 System-in-Package (SiP), it comes with a sturdy case and glass cover in addition to the big battery to last long and light up the large display.

Here are description of the most important key features of Apple Watch Ultra:

All-weather rugged design and build material: If the name hasn't given way already, Watch Ultra is tailor-made for outdoor junkies. It boasts a massive 49mm case made of titanium and on the top, it sports a sapphire crystal cover. It has a new Retina display and supports up to 2000 nits — 2x brighter than any Apple Watch display yet.

Besides the IP6X rating, it is MIL-STD-810H certified, a testing standard used to grade military equipment and other similar rugged gadgets. The testing includes Low Pressure (Altitude), High Temperature, Low Temperature, Temperature Shock, Contamination by Fluids, Rain, Humidity, Immersion, Sand and Dust, Freeze/Thaw, Ice/Freezing Rain, Shock, Vibration, and more. Apple says the new Watch Ultra can work in extreme weather conditions ranging from -4-degree celsius to 55-degree Celsius.



Apple Watch Ultra. Credit: Apple



Additionally, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100. Apple Watch Ultra is also certified to EN 13319. It can sustain water pressure up to 100 metres depth.

Users can program the Action button to instantly launch the Depth app.

To conserve power, users can turn the Digital Crown to make the interface turn red colour for better visibility in the dark when using the Wayfinder face.

With precision dual-frequency GPS -L1 and L5, and new positioning algorithms. Apple Watch Ultra is said to deliver the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing.



Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offer unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit at all time. Credit: Apple



Crash Detection: Apple Watch Ultra makes use of two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, to detect severe car crashes. Once triggered, the device will flash the message for the user to switch off the SOS emergency feature. If it doesn't get any response from the user within 10 seconds, it will automatically dial the emergency contacts and share the user’s device location, so the medical response team reaches the site as early as possible.

SOS Siren feature: This safety feature is for the user, who gets lost from a trekking party or a partner within a small area. Once triggered, the Watch Ultra can beam an 86-decibel siren with a unique sound signature. It has two distinct alternating patterns, which can repeat for up to several hours. The first pattern suggests distress, while the second mimics the universally recognized SOS pattern.



Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for Apple Watch Ultra and includes space for up to eight complications. Credit: Apple



Long Battery life: With a single charge, Apple Watch Ultra can easily last 36 hours and if you turn on the Low Power Mode and other low-power settings, it can go for sixty hours. This is unprecedented in the whole of the Watch Series line-up since the first model made its debut in 2015.

And, it is capable of completing long-duration sports activities such as triathlon, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86km) swim, 112-mile (180.25km) bike ride, and full marathon at 26.2 miles (42.16km).

Skin Temperature sensor and ovulation estimation feature: This is the first time, Apple has introduced a temperature sensor in a Watch. It has a unique two-sensor design to reduce bias from the outside environment and the body itself. Utilizing the new capabilities, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates, which can be helpful for family planning. Temperature sensing can also enable improved period predictions for users who menstruate.



Apple Watch Ultra. Credit: Apple



It also comes with other standard tracking features including SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram), noise monitoring backtrack, high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notification, irregular heart rate rhythm notification, menstrual cycle tracking, and fall detection.

In India, The Watch Ultra price starts at Rs 89,900 and will go on sale on September 23. Prospective buyers can pre-order it on September 16.

Apple's new Watch Ultra video:

