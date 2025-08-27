Casio enters mechanical watch market in India with stylish Edifice EFK-100 line

The launch of our first automatic watch in India marks a landmark moment for Casio. As a Japanese brand with a long-standing legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, we are proud to introduce a timepiece that blends the automotive spirt of speed and intelligence with classical automatic watches. With this debut, we aim to inspire a new generation of Indian consumers who value the precision of automatic timekeeping, perfectly crafted for the fast-paced, high-performance lifestyle.
said Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India