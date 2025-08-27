Menu
Casio enters mechanical watch market in India with stylish Edifice EFK-100 line

It has been designed by taking inspiration from the high-adrenaline world of motorsports, reflecting the Edifice brand’s DNA, a fusion of speed, precision and advanced design.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 15:42 IST
The launch of our first automatic watch in India marks a landmark moment for Casio. As a Japanese brand with a long-standing legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, we are proud to introduce a timepiece that blends the automotive spirt of speed and intelligence with classical automatic watches. With this debut, we aim to inspire a new generation of Indian consumers who value the precision of automatic timekeeping, perfectly crafted for the fast-paced, high-performance lifestyle.
said Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India
Published 27 August 2025, 15:42 IST
