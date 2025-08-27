Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two die in bus-bike collision near Bengaluru

The accident occurred near Hanumanthayyana Palya in Magadi taluk
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 15:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us