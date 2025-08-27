Two die in bus-bike collision near Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two people died on Wednesday after a speeding bus, which suffered a tyre burst, collided with their bike on the city outskirts, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Hanumanthayyana Palya in Magadi taluk, they said.</p>.<p>The deceased were residents of Aralakuppe village.</p>.80 people dead in BMTC bus accidents since 2024 .<p>According to police, the private bus suffered a tyre burst near Hanumanthayyana Palya and hit the motorcycle, killing them on the spot.</p>.<p>A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said. </p>