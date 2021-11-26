Battlegrounds Mobile adds parental control for minors

Battlegrounds Mobile India adds parental control via OTP for minors

The 'Game Responsibly' initiative will also show warning messages along with break reminders, game limits and more

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 26 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 15:15 ist
Krafton recently announced that it has removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Credit: Krafton

South Korean game developer Krafton has introduced a new initiative for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which will enable a new level of parental control via time limitations and OTP confirmation.

The 'Game Responsibly' initiative will also show warning messages along with break reminders, game limits and more.

"Every player, below the age of 18, needs to register a parent or a guardian before they start playing for the first time. An OTP will be sent to the registered person's number, post which the minor is allowed to play the game," the company said in a statement.

Some games can get intense and make players lose track of time.

However, with timely break-time reminders, the developer has made sure players get the required downtime.

These reminders will help them look up from their game and get back to real life, maintaining a healthy game-life balance.

In addition, with a strict gameplay limit in place players below 18 years must not indulge in gaming for more than 3 hours per day. This automatically helps them treat gaming as an activity performed in moderation.

The brand has also set an in-game daily spend limit of Rs 7,000 that automatically stops them from overspending and overgaming.

Krafton recently announced that it has removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 temporarily.

"The company has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun," it claimed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Battlegrounds Mobile
gaming
Mobile Games
Parental control

What's Brewing

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Ending anonymity won’t make social media less toxic

Ending anonymity won’t make social media less toxic

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

Chess is an e-sport now. Get used to it.

Chess is an e-sport now. Get used to it.

 