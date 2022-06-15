Cloudflare-supported Shopify, GitLab and more suffer outage in India

Just a day ago, digital infrastructure service provider Cloudflare revealed that the company dettected whopping 26 million requests per second (rps) Directed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on one of its clients last week.

Now, we are seeing reports of Cloudfare clients' websites such as Shopify, GitLab, Discord, SaaS platform OSlash, Flitpay: India's Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange, BookMyShow (for a short duration), and several others in India are suffering HTTP 504 error-based service outage.

"Cloudflare is investigating issues with network performance in the India region. Impacted customers may experience an increase in 5xx errors. We are working to analyse and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly" reads the company's system status dashboard.

On Tuesday (June 14), Cloudflare told the attack probably originated mostly from Cloud Service Providers. The bad actors hijacked virtual machines and powerful servers to generate such a massive attack — as opposed to much weaker Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Also, threat actors used a powerful botnet of 5,067 devices. On average, each node generated approximately 5,200 rps at peak.

"To contrast the size of this botnet, we’ve been tracking another much larger but less powerful botnet of over 730,000 devices. The latter, larger botnet wasn’t able to generate more than one million requests per second, i.e. roughly 1.3 requests per second on average per device. Putting it plainly, this botnet was, on average, 4,000 times stronger due to its use of virtual machines and servers," said Omer Yoachimik, product manager, Cloudflare.

The company also noted that the attacker/team invested in expensive and powerful computation devices to initiate attacks using secured HTTPS routes.

"Within less than 30 seconds, the botnet generated more than 212 million HTTPS requests from over 1,500 networks in 121 countries. The top countries were Indonesia, the United States, Brazil, and Russia. About 3% of the attack came through Tor nodes", noted Yoachimik.

In August 2021, Cloudflare detected 17.2 million requests per second DDoS attacks and was able to mitigate them with its autonomous edge DDoS protection system. In the very same way, the company was able to subdue the last week's attack.

Now, it looks like Cloudfare has its work cut out to bring the online website service to its Indian clients.

Some of you may be experiencing issues on our website due to Cloudflare network issues. We are working with the Cloudflare team to get this resolved at the earliest. — ACKO (@ACKOIndia) June 15, 2022

⚠️⚠️⚠️ #Cloudflare is down in India. And our whole business is just stopped due to that. We somehow rely on software that relies on Cloudflare. @CloudflareHelp @Cloudflare

Any estimated time to fix it? Have you found the issue? @HubSpot @Hostinger We cannot use your service. pic.twitter.com/ZK2IScCekM — Manpreet Singh (@thisismanpreets) June 15, 2022

