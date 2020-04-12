Coronavirus lockdown: Cybercriminals are on prowl, beware of what you do online

Are you working from home during the lockdown in this Covid-19 season? Then beware of criminals prowling in the cyberspace to sneak into your laptop or iPad to steal the data, which you and your company want to zealously guard.

From the elementary tip of compulsory change of default passwords to disabling remote access when not needed and not sharing meeting links through messaging Apps, cyber experts in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have issued a slew of measures that could be followed.

With several offices now resorting to meetings in the virtual world using video Apps and services like Zoom and Google Hangout, the advice is not to share links inviting for meeting publicly or through social media platforms.

Use only "trusted" apps as approved by the employer for video conferencing or collaborative work.

Also, the advisory says, don't be fooled by phishing emails which may be disguised as similar to your boss' email and always check the link or email properly before opening it.

With people increasingly using computers and laptops while working from home, another advice is that no one should use the same device for work and leisure activities. Always try to use computers and laptops provided by the company for official use instead of personal devices.

Keeping the remote access, which allows accessing a computer in the network elsewhere, disabled until and unless required. When used, the security of the network should be ensured.

Using open or free wi-fi network is dangerous, the advisory warns as it recommends changing the default password of home wi-fi and admin passwords. Besides advising to change default passwords of all devices and online accounts, updating operating systems and anti-virus applications regularly.

The audacity and speed of cybercriminals in attempting to cash in on the pandemic was also seen soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of PM-CARES to collect funds for Covid-19 and a UPI for payment. Soon after, several fake UPI that is similar to the official ones have flooded the cyberspace, prompting banks and other official channels to issue warnings.

Earlier, Delhi Police and several state police forces have issued a warning, saying Covid-19 has now given a new avenue of cybercriminals, who are trying to cash in on the fear people have about the pandemic that has spread worldwide.

Several fraudulent websites and e-commerce platforms have mushroomed on the internet promising to sell medicines that could either prevent or cure Covid-19 while some others are being fooled to transfer money in the name of treating patients.

Investigators have come across trends like scamsters sending email links to susceptible people who unwittingly share their password and other details to them. One of the main methods used by the scamsters is creating fraudulent websites, e-commerce platforms, social media accounts and emails claiming that they are delivering medical products at home and ask them to pay via bank transfer.

Investigators have also come across a trend where a fraudster pretending to be a relative currently being treated at the hospital for Covid-19 contacts a potential victim over the phone and asked them to transfer money for treatment. Police have also warned against phishing attempts in the name of Covid-19