Dell Latitude 7320: On-the-go companion 

For those on the go, a lightweight, strong business machine and good battery life are three characteristics individuals look out for.

The Dell Latitude 7320 is one of those machines that fit the bill when it comes to mobile computing. Adding to that, it is compact.

Coming to the machine, the left side has a 3.5 mm audio jack, a heat vent and a USB Type-C Thunderbolt port. The right side has the lock, an HDMI port, a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt port and a microSD card slot. The bottom has speakers and a heat vent.

The 1920x1080 13.3-inch touchscreen is surrounded by a rather thin bezel on three sides, but the top is a bit broader and holds the HD webcam and IR camera. The webcam also has a physical security shutter.

The body is made of metal. It feels solid and there is no sign of flex. Clearly, the 7320 will be able to take a bit of beating if one leads a hectic and always-on-the-go lifestyle.

On opening the laptop, one gets to see the neatly-laid chiclet keyboard. The keys are backlit with brightness that can be set at two levels.

The top row of the keyboard has the keys that control the volume, backlighting on/ off, display brightness, print screen, home, end, insert and other keys.

The keyboard is quite comfortable to type on for long hours and the keys are not very hard to press. They have just the right amount of resistance.

The screen folds all the way over and the 7320 can be used as a tablet, thanks to the touchscreen also being present.

The touchpad below is quite sensitive. But one problem I found was that there is a bit of clutter between the keyboard and the touchpad. I ended up moving the cursor with my thumbs accidentally while typing if I did not consciously keep the thumbs off the touchpad.

The device we reviewed came with the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 1145G7 processor that runs at 2.60 GHz. It comes with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8 GB of RAM.

The 7320 did better in the single-core benchmark test than the multi-core test on Cinebench R23 as compared to rival processors.

I used the 7320 for routine office tasks and it really shone. Zoom calls were a breeze and the video quality was good. Heating was also minimal.

Video quality was quite good with the 4K YouTube videos we tried out. The colours looked natural and there was no hint of colours standing out.

The audio is also decent and the speakers can go pretty loud too. The clarity is good and the treble is quite clear.

The battery lasted the whole day and there was juice left at the end of the working day too.

Would we recommend it? Yes, if one needs a sleek and light machine that needs to be carried around for business.

Prices begin at Rs 85,000 (exclusive of taxes).