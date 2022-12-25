Elon Musk says Twitter will allow users to turn off view count feature

Twitter will tweak its recently rolled out view count feature, allowing users to turn it off if desired, Elon Musk tweeted in response to an user’s comment on the new design.

“We’ll tidy up the esthetics and add a setting to turn if off but I think almost everyone will grow to like it,” he said, referring to the tool that allows people to see how many times a tweet has been seen.

We’ll tidy up the esthetics & add a setting to turn it off, but I think almost everyone will grow to like it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

Separately, Musk denied a Reuters report from Friday that he had ordered the removal of a Twitter feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources. Reuters reported that the feature had been absent for the past few days, citing people familiar with the matter.

1. The message is actually still up. This is fake news. 2. Twitter doesn’t prevent suicide. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

The billionaire has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the social media platform since his $44 billion takeover.