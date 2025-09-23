<p>Copenhagen: Danish police said on Tuesday that drones that shut the country's main airport on Monday appeared to have been sent by "a capable operator". </p><p>Danish police said on Tuesday that drones that shut the country's main airport on Monday appeared to have been flown by "a capable operator", adding that no suspects had been identified. The airports in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/copenhagen">Copenhagen </a>and Oslo, the two busiest in the Nordic region, were shut for hours after drones were observed in their airspace late on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded as flights were diverted.</p>.<p>Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours when two or three large drones were seen flying in its immediate vicinity, officials said, while the Oslo Airport was closed for three hours following two sightings, according to local police.</p><p>Danish police said on Tuesday that drones that shut the country's main airport on Monday appeared to have been sent by "a capable operator".</p><p>All traffic at Denmark's biggest airport in Copenhagen has been closed after drone sightings, police said on Monday.</p><p>"(The airport) is currently closed for take-off and landing, as 2-3 large drones have been seen flying in the area. The time horizon is currently unknown," police said in a statement posted on social media X.</p>.Use Ukraine's counter drone expertise to protect NATO's borders, Lithuania says.<p>All take-offs and landings at Copenhagen Airport were suspended as of 20:26 local time (18:26 GMT) due to drone reports, according to a post by FlightRadar on X.</p>