Facebook says 'no malicious activity behind' service outage

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday "there was no malicious activity behind" a faulty configuration change that knocked all of its services off the internet for hours a day earlier.
The company earlier had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading
Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards
Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise
How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?
Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute
In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East
NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India