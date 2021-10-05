Facebook says 'no malicious activity behind' service outage

Facebook says 'no malicious activity behind' outage

The company had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone interfered with its servers

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday "there was no malicious activity behind" a faulty configuration change that knocked all of its services off the internet for hours a day earlier.

The company earlier had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.

