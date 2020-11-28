Gadgets Weekly: Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch, Fujifilm X-S10 and more

Top technology companies such as Samsung, Diesel, HMD Global Oy, Casio, Fujifilm, Milagrow, and Ambrane, among others, launched new cameras, PC monitors, smartphone, smart cleaners, and related accessories including wireless chargers this week (November 22-28).

Diesel On Fadelite

The new Diesel On Fadelight series comes in the 43mm case size with a 1.19-inch display with 390 x 390p resolution. It has a translucent hardshell nylon casing enclosure provides durability for the case and module, while maintaining a lightweight feel that’s perfect for both the active and proactive wearer, the company said.

It comes in four visually appealing dual-tone colours—red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case.



The On Fadelite series. Credit: Diesel



Also, it comes with innovative new 'Globe' dial which features a rotating globe that users can change with just a touch. Using the moving globe, two additional time zones can be shown on the dial. The Fadelite smartwatch also features weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and can update these based on the user's current location.

Under-the-hood, it runs Googles Wear OS powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It costs Rs 21,995.

FUJIFILM X-S10

Fujifilm X-S10 the new member of the flagship X series range of mirrorless digital cameras. It comes with an array of lens kit options, the brand new X-S10 is a good option for beginners, vloggers, and photographers who are constantly looking out for something small, dependable, capable camera.

It comes equipped with the best-in-class features such as 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, a high-speed image processing engine, and in-body image stabilization (IBIS), the X-S10 offers maximum functionality in a compact body.



The new X-S10 camera. Credit: Fujifilm



The Fujifilm camera offers AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode, which can automatically adjust camera settings to produce high-quality images without the need to make fine adjustments to image settings. The advanced video capabilities can either produce sharp 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video or high-speed full-HD video at 240fps. The vari-angle LCD screen that can also be flipped forward 180 degrees, giving everyone from photographers and filmmakers to Vloggers and hobbyists something to love about this camera. It comes in three options-- X-S10 (standard), X-S10 (1855mm) and X-S10 (1680mm)-- for its Rs 99,999, Rs 134,999 and Rs 149,999, respectively.

Samsung's new Odyssey Gaming Monitors

The new Odyssey Gaming Monitors come in two models; the G9 – 49-inch display – and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants.

Odyssey monitors are touted to be the world’s first 1000R gaming monitors, meaning it boasts a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters which matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. The superior performance of the Odyssey monitors has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization that has awarded Samsung the industry’s first high-performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate.



The new Odyssey Gaming Monitors. Credit: Samsung



Also, Odyssey monitors promise 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz that delivers up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen. Odyssey monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images for an immersive gaming experience.

Samsung’s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4 to ensure that the Odyssey monitor matches every frame from the graphics card, so the gamers never drop any frame. The new Odyssey monitors' price range between Rs 49,000 and Rs 1,99,000.

Casio Edifice Honda Racing Limited Edition

For a long, Casio's Edifice series is known as the high-performance metal chronograph. Now, in collaboration with Honda Racing, it has launched a new limited edition timepiece.

It comes with a carbon face, gold Edifice branding, and a blood-red band. With the Bluetooth and smartphone app connections, it can auto-adjustment world time zones, offer a fancy lap timer that exports the day’s records to a paired phone hassle-free, the watch is an amalgamation of over the top features and stylish look, the company said.

The case is made of Stainless steel and has a genuine leather band. On top, it has Sapphire glass with a non-reflective coating with a black ion-plated case. It has a 100-meter water resistance.



Casio Edifice Honda Racing Limited Edition. Credit: Casio



It also boasts double LED light, LED light for the face (Auto LED light, Super illuminator, selectable illumination duration (1.5 seconds or 3 seconds), afterglow), LED backlight for the digital display (Auto LED light, Super illuminator, selectable illumination duration (1.5 seconds or 3 seconds), afterglow).

As far as the analog features are concerned, it has two hands (hour, minute (hand moves every 20 seconds)), 1 dial (linked to each mode)

On digital mode, users can view Hour, minute, second, pm, month, date, day

It has an accuracy of ±15 seconds per month (with no mobile link function) and promises to deliver a battery life of two years.

The new Casio ECB-10HR-1ADR(EX518) Limited Edition costs Rs 19,995 and is available for pre-order on the official company website.

Milagrow BlackCat and RedHawk series

Both the models are powered by Milagrow’s 9th generation proprietary Gyro mapping software, can be controlled to clean and sanitise the floors and can be operated by users from anywhere in the world.



Milagrow BlackCat and RedHawk series. Credit: Milagrow



With the mobile app, users can get real-time progress and mapping while robots do the cleaning work. The large water tank in these robots can take ICMR recommended Covid killing solution, sodium hypochlorite. They also come with an anti-bacterial, antimicrobial mop. The robots have strong suction power and use HEPA 12 filtration for removing almost all kinds of virus particles up to 0.01 micron. Meanwhile, the dry and wet mopping is done simultaneously. These robots can minimize the spread of infections within enclosed environments.

The Milagrow robots' price starts at Rs 29,990 and come with a 5-year suction motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty. They are available at popular eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq along with an extensive retail presence at Croma, Vivek, and other regional offline outlets across India.

Syska HT900 Beard Pro Hair Trimmer

It has a waterproof IPX 7 rating with up to 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes to facilitate washing and upkeep of the product. It has Stainless Steel blades and the trimmer can be easily cleaned with water after use. The trimmer is equipped with jog dial wheel with 40 length settings and 0.5mm precision.



Syska HT900 Beard Pro Hair Trimmer. Credit: Syska



It also comes with two separate comb attachments for Hair and Beard, is compatible with a micro-USB cord. There is a charging indicator to let you know when it’s time for a recharge and it has fast charging technology and charges the trimmer within 2 hours. The trimmer can be used with a cord, as well as cordless for 120 minutes. It costs Rs 1,999.

Anker 4-in-1 hub

It can simultaneously charge a range of devices through its connectivity station. It also supports Macbook Pro, iMac Pro and Google Chrome book pixel. It promises to offer a lightning-fast functional experience, uninterrupted, high-speed charging for devices with 60W Power Delivery USB-C and USB-A connectivity.



Anker 4-in-1 hub. Credit: Anker



Users can transfer data and also charge multiple devices through a USB-C port into 3 extra USB – A ports. Syncing data from a thumb drive, plugging in USB peripherals, or full-speed device charging, the intelligent charger delivers an upgraded user-experience. At 5 Gbps data transfer speed, the hub supports USBC Power Delivery that, enables speedy sync &high-speed transfer of movies, music, pictures, and more in a matter of seconds. It costs Rs 3,299.

Ambrane brings new accessories

Ambrane, earlier in the week, launched a new Wireless Charger, Smart Cable and Wall Charger in India.

The new WC-38 Qi-enabled Wireless Charger costs Rs 1,499. It features a 10W fast charging capability, The charger comes with a non-slippery surface that protects the phone from damage caused by slipping and also features a LED ring light as charging indicator. Moreover, the inductive charging technology protects the device from over fluctuation of voltage, current and temperature. The Wireless Charger comes with a 365 days warranty.



Ambrane Wireless Charger, Smart Cable and Wall Charger. Credit: Ambrane



Ambrane 3A Smart cables promise to charge 3X faster than standard chargers. It has a high-quality cable with premium-grade construction that can sustain 10000+ bend cycles. The cables are available in Micro USB, Type C, and iOS versions too. Dual output, ACP-11 and ACP-29 wall chargers are enabled with 3.0 Quick Charge. The charger comes with multilayer protection and offers a reliable charging experience. Compatible with all types of cables, the wall charger can be used with all kinds of mobile phones, neckband, speaker and other.

The 3A Smart cables are priced for Rs. 299 and Wall chargers for Rs. 999. Cables and Chargers come with a 180 days warranty.

Nokia 2.4 Android One



Nokia 2.4 Android One. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



HMD Global Oy launched the new budget phone Nokia 2.4 Android One in India. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor, 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11 and 12), 3GB RAM with 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), dual-camera module--13MP (with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP on the back, a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5,000mAh battery. It costs Rs 10,399.

