Gadgets Weekly: Epson EpiqVision projector and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Dyson, Epson and Nokia, among others, launched new phones, smart home theatre system, and more this week (May 14-21).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Epson EpiqVision CO-FH02 Home Theatre Projector

It has a compact form factor with built-in powerful speakers to deliver an immersive audio-visual experience. It boasts 3LCD technology and supports up to 300-inch screen with full HD (1080p) resolution and brightness up to 3,000 lumens. The lamp used in the projector can last up to 18 years of usage.

The new Epson projector runs on Android TV and users can install thousands of OTT apps and several connectivity options, users can use their portable hard disk to play movies too.



EpiqVision CO-FH02 Home Theatre projector. Credit: Epson



The projector is being launched with an inaugural bundle offer of a 1-year membership of six popular OTT platforms such as Disney-Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, Discovery+ and ShemarooMe worth Rs 5,844. The device costs Rs 86,999.

Dyson Airstrait straightener

It boasts a Hyperdymium motor – specifically engineered to ensure there is as less damage to the hair as possible. It is small, light and powerful enough to generate the airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, from wet. It has a 13-blade impeller that can spin up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9 litres of air through the machine per second. This generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries. At 27mm, the motor is small enough to fit in the handle – with no sacrifice on power.

It comes with two styling modes-- ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ and a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style. The company says that the ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results.



Dyson Airstrait straightener. Credit: Dyson



In ‘Wet’ mode, users can choose three heat settings of 80-degree C (175-degree F), 110-degree C (230-degree F), and 140-degeree C (285-degree F).

In ‘Dry’ mode, users can choose between 120-degree C (250-degree F) or 140-degree C (285-degree F), or a top-up “boost”. For airflow control, there are two-speed settings, low flow, and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

Along the arms of the machine, there are two 1.5mm apertures. Here, the airflow is accelerated through these apertures, creating two high-velocity downward blades of air. Projected at a 45-degree angle, they converge to form one focused jet of air, creating the downward force to straighten hair as it dries, with control. This directional airflow helps align the hair strands for a smooth and shiny finish.

Dyson will be releasing the new Airstrait straightener in the coming months in select markets around the world. Price details will be revealed during local launch events.

Samsung's new semi-automatic washing machines

It is touted to be Samsung's washing machine series to boast Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid. It is designed to close gently, safely, and silently to offer a smooth laundry experience.

In this feature, a damper automatically lowers the speed of lid movement, so that there is less risk of accidents.

It also features a Dual Magic Filter that is aimed at addressing the challenge of drainage clogging up. The filters collect lint, fluff and other residual particles that come out of dirty laundry and keep clothes clean and spotless. It is also easy to clean the filters as they open 180 degree.



Samsung's new semi-automatic washing machine. Credit: Samsung



It also comes with a Storm Pulsator that utilises three rollers and six blades to trigger a powerful and multi-directional water flow, thereby allowing intense washing of clothes while also protecting the fabric from any damage. It also has the Magic Mixer that thoroughly dissolves the detergent in water, thereby minimizing the risk of detergent residue on clothes.

And, it is said extremely durable, as it comes with a non-corrosive and rust-proof body to ensure a long-lasting lifecycle.

Another notable aspect of the new Samsung washing machine is the Rat protection feature. The holes in the plastic base are designed in a manner to prevent rats from getting in and protect the wiring and insulation.

It will be available in two variants -- 8kg and 9kg-- with prices ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000.

Nokia 105 and 106 4G series

The Nokia 105 comes with a 1,000 mAh battery, 25% larger than its predecessor, promising several hours of talk time. Whereas the Nokia 106 4G has a bigger 1,450 mAh battery capacity and can run for weeks in standby mode.

The key feature of the new Nokia phones is the in-built UPI 123PAY feature. They are the first feature phone to support NPCI’s instant payment system.



Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G series.



With the UPI 123PAY, feature phone users will be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives such as calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and proximity sound-based payments.

Nokia 105 and the 106 4G costs Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199, respectively.

Asus ROG Phone 7 series

Both the regular ROG Phone 7 and a top-end ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. They feature a powerful and reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, promising better thermal performance and importantly, enhanced gaming experience than the predecessor.



Asus ROG Phone 7, 7 Ultimate series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Asus ROG Phone 7 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) will be available both in Phantom Black and Storm White colours for Rs 74,999. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate(16GB RAM + 512GB storage) will be available for Rs 99,999.

Must read | Asus ROG Phone 7 series: First impression



Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime green

The company is offering the new S23 colour model in two storage options – 8GB RAM + 128 GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage – for Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and supports peak brightness up to 1,750 nits, 120Hz refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz), custom 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and Android 13-based One UI.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime colour. Credit: Samsung



It boasts triple camera module-- main 12MP ultra-wide camera (f2.2, 120-degree field-of-view, 13mm, 1/2.55-inch 1.4µm pixel size) backed by a 50MP wide camera (f/1.8, FOV: 85-degree, 1/1.56-inch, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS) and 10MP telephoto lens (3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36-degree) with LED flash. And, on the front, it houses the Galaxy S23 and comes with 12MP (f/2.2, FOV: 80-degree) sensor.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S23 review: True 'mini' Android flagship

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.