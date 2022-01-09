Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Smart Clock 2, Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 router and more

Technology companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Netgear, Lenovo and Fastrack, among others launched new smartphones, earphones, smart eye glasses, smartwatch and more this week (January 3-9).

Lenovo Smart Clock 2

The new device features a fabric soft-touch cover and a 4.0-inch LCD colour touchscreen display that showcases the time, weather, photos with a choice of customizable clock faces. Users can seamlessly set up Google Photos albums through their phone and set them as clock faces and relive precious memories while checking the time.



Lenovo Smart Clock 2. Credit: Lenovo India



This Smart Clock allows users to do more hands-free, from setting reminders and alarms, getting answers, checking the traffic while getting ready to step out, to controlling other smart devices like TVs, ACs, Lights etc., with Google Assistant on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 all that a user needs to do is ‘ask’.

Inside, it comes with a MediaTek MT8167S processor backed by 1GB RAM, 8GB flash storage and features 1.5-inch 3W front-firing speakers and a farfield microphone array.

It comes in Heather Grey colour for Rs 6,999. It will go on sale on January 7 across Lenovo.com, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

Vivo Y21T

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 ×1080p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and features side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also triple tray slot (SIM-1 + SIM-2 + microSD card).

Vivo Y21T features 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C based 18W charger.



Vivo Y21T. Credit: Vivo



It also boasts triple camera module--50MP (with f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/1.8) snapper. It costs Rs 16,490.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Router

It supports up to 7.8Gbps internet speed through 6Ghz band, which is free of interference and congestion.



Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Router. Credit: Netgear



It comes with the 2.5G Ethernet port (with support for 2Gbps speed) and supports 8-Stream Tri-Band Speed and Coverage — with WiFi streams (two streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 2.4GHz).

It offers cyber threat protection from hackers and viruses for all the devices at the home network with Netgear Armor and users can easily manage content across your kids’ devices with Netgear Smart Parental Controls via the Nighthawk app. It costs $1,099.99 (around Rs 82,075).

Titan EyeX smart eyewear

It features Bluetooth version 5.0 with a True-wireless (TWS), open ear speakers and CVC (Clear Voice Capture) technology ensures clear voice quality with dynamic volume control that adjusts the volume of audio output depending on the ambience.



Titan EyeX smart eyewear. Credit: Titan



The Open-ear wireless audio doesn’t block or cover ears, so one can hear music and still be aware of their surroundings at the same time, making it safer for outdoor use.

Also, Titan EyeX is designed to work with voice assistance and has touch controls on both left and right temples for receiving and rejecting calls, controlling music, and clicking a selfie. It comes with a companion phone app (both iOS and Android). The glasses can customised according to the power of the eyes and may increase the price. The Midnight Black Titan EyeX is available at all Titan Eye+ stores and on the official website of Titan for Rs 9,999.

Portronics Kronos Y1

It features 1.75-inch inch HD dynamic display and soft silicon wrist strap. Also, it comes with IP67 rating, meaning users can use it while swimming and track laps too. Furthermore, it can track Walking, Running and several other sports.



Portronics Kronos Y1. Credit: Portronics



Users can make use of Kronos Y1 to track heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) level and even sleep pattern to keep tab on the health of the body.

With Bluetooth 5.0 support, the calls on the phone can be diverted to the watch to answer them right from the wrist. Also, users can view all the social media notifications on the smartwatch. It promises to offer up to seven days of battery life. It costs Rs 3,399.

Fastrack Reflex Tunes 4 and 3 TWS (True Wireless Stereo) series

The new Reflex Tunes 4 TWS model comes in three- solid matte colours, has sleek ergonomics and can deliver up to 40 hours of playback. It promises to crispy clear calls and music tunes.



Fastrack Reflex Tunes 3 (left) and Tunes 4 (right). Credit: Fastrack



It also supports Environmental Noise cancellation and a 6mm bass driver to provide for enhanced and immersive sound. The FT4 comes with an IPX4 sweat resistance rating. It costs Rs 4,495.

The FT3 model is available in four colours--Noir Black, Pearl White, Rich Green, and Blush Rose Gold. It comes with the IPX6 sweat and water resistance rating. It houses a 10mm Bass Driver that can offer extra bass boost and can deliver up to 24 hours of playback time. It comes with an in-built gaming mode and environmental noise cancellation and promises to offer an immersive, highly focused gaming experience. It costs Rs 2,995.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

It flaunts a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) dynamic AMOLED Display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield on top and also comes with IP68 rating. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots (in select markets), USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Pay with NFC.



The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Credit: Samsung



Under-the-hood, it comes with Android 12-based One UI 4 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger, and also support 15 wireless charging and revere power share feature. Connectivity features include 2G GSM,3G WCDMA,4G LTE FDD,4G LTE TDD,4G 4×4 MIMO band,5G Sub6 FDD,5G Sub6 TDD, and 5G 4×4 MIMO band.

Samsung is offering one of the two Galaxy S21 FE 5G variants in select markets-- one with 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and another with Exynos 2100 octa-core chipset.

Also, it features a triple-camera module-- main 12MP camera (with Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.8) + 12MP Ultra Wide camera (f/2.2; Field-of-View: FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto camera ( f/2.4, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, 30X Space zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2, FOV: 80-degree).



Samsung Galaxy Z3 Fold. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The company is also offering lucrative deals to customers buying Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. They can avail Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11999 at a flat price of Rs 1,999. This benefit will be in addition to an upgrade bonus of Rs 7000 or instant cashback of Rs 7000 on HDFC bank debit or credit card thereby providing total benefits of upto Rs 17,000 to consumers.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Xiaomi 11i comes in two variants-- a standard 11i and another 11i Hypercharge. Both the devices have the same design language and hardware but only differ in terms of battery capacity and charging speed.

The regular model houses a 5,160mAh battery with 67W TurboCharge technology and is capable of charging the smartphone up to 50% within 13 mins. On the other hand, the 11i Hypercharge features a 4,500mAh cell and it can be fully powered up from zero to 100 per cent under 15 minutes.



Xiaomi 11i series. Credit: Xiaomi India



Both the models come with TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge system certification.

Xiaomi 11i sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, supports peak brightness up to 1200 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also said to boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it will come packed with 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920G chipset backed by Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), and Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor) + 120-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP+ 2MP tele-macro macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP sensor.

Xiaomi 11i is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 24,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 26,999. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge coming in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999.

Vivo V23 series

The generic V23 model comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint senso, dual SIM (nano + nano), 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core chipset, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8G/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/ 256GB storage, triple camera module--64MP (f/1.89) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back, a dual-camera setup on the front--50MP (f/2.0) autofocus sensor + 8MP (f/2.28) 105-degree ultra-wide camera with dual-tone spotlight flash, up to 4K 30fps video recording and a 4200mAh battery with 44W fast charging.



The new Vivo V23 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The top-end model comes with a better camera, faster processor and bigger battery.

