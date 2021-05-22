Gadgets Weekly: New VAIO Z laptop, Noise Flair earphones and more

Technology companies such as Sony, VAIO, Noise, and Infinix among others launched a new smartphone, laptop, camera lens and earphones more this week (May 9-15).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

VAIO Z series laptop

The new VAIO Z series comes with 3D-printed carbon fiber-made chassis with a textured finish.

"Using technology only previously available to the car racing industry, molded carbon fiber makes the new VAIO Z lighter at just under 1kg," the company said.

It features a 14-inch high-def 4K (3840 x 2160p) LCD panel with a lay-flat hinge to offer a 180-degree open/close screen option. It also comes with Dolby Audio speakers, a camera shutter, and mic mute shortcuts for privacy.



VAIO Z series laptop. Credit: VAIO



Inside, the company has incorporated a special edition of the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor - i7-11375H with a maximum speed of 5.00GHz. It is backed by High bus-width LPDDR4X memory up to 32 GB RAM. It runs Windows 10 OS and the company offers multiple storage options.

It also comes with two USB Type-C ports on the sides support USB and Thunderbolt 4, which support uber-fast data transmission speed of up to 40 Gbps.

"To retain their clean, smudge-free appearance all year along, all keycaps (dished) and the palm rest are coated with an abrasion resistance fluoride coating that is specially developed to keep fingerprints and smudges away," says the company.

It has a full-sized keyboard that comes with backlit keys and a full-sized touchpad, about 190% larger than its predecessor. Its price starts at Rs 3,52,990 and is available on Amazon India.

Noise Flair earphones



Noise Flair earphones. Credit: Noise



The new earphones come with touch controls, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Dual mic, Magnetic power controls and promises 35-hour playtime. It also features Fast charge, where just 8 minutes of charging is enough to offer up to - 8 hours of playtime. It costs Rs 1,799.

Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM camera lens

The new FE 14mm F1.8 GM features a compact optical design, measuring just 83mm x 99.8mm and weighing just 460g (approx.), with advanced optical technology. It promises to deliver good resolution and contrast.

The two XA (extreme aspherical) elements promise to maintain excellent resolution throughout the image area even at corners, which enables its compact and lightweight design. Two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one Super ED glass element result in optical refinements that suppress chromatic aberration and deliver excellent contrast and precise rendering at all apertures.



Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM camera lens. Credit: Sony



Users can render light point sources with an available maximum aperture of F1.8, making it possible to capture astrophotography or shoot in other low-light environments without having to use extremely slow shutter speeds. It costs Rs 1,62,990.

Infinix Hot 10S

It comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ (1640 x 720p) display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and maximum peak brightness of up to 440 nits. It also comes with triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with an 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage ( expandable memory up to 256GB), XOS 7.6 based on Android 11, dual-camera module-- 48MP (f/1.79)+ 2MP depth sensor, AI lens, LED flash, an 8MP (f/2.0) with dual LED flash on the front and a 6,000mAh battery.



The new Infinix Hot 10S phone. Credit: Infinix.



It comes in two configuration-- 4GB RAM + 6GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.