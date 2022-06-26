Gadgets Weekly: Realme Watch R100, Samsung soundbars and more

Technology companies such as Realme, Samsung, Tecno, Asus, Portronics, and Daiwa among others launched a new line of smart TVs, smart watch, laptops, smartphone, and more this week (June 20-26)

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Realme Watch R100

It features a 1.32-inch colour display with 360x360p resolution and aluminum bezels.

It also supports 100 stylish watch faces, can track 100 sports activities (with a built-in acceleration sensor), all-day heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and activity monitoring, provides a drinking reminder for water intake, and can keep a track of female health.



Realme Watch R100. Credit: Realme



With the SpO2 tracking feature, users can monitor blood oxygen saturation levels in the body's blood vessels. It is measured by two PPG signals - red light and infrared. It can also track the state of mental or physical fatigue by assessing heart rate variability (HRV). HRV is based on heart rate data and is measured by the PPG green light signal.

It comes in two colours- black and grey-- for Rs 3,999.

Samsung's new S and Q series soundbars

The new S801B model features an ultra-slim design with built-in Alexa and 3.1.2 channel surround sound with built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X.

The ultra-slim soundbar packs a powerful punch with 39.9mm depth. It can sit perfectly underneath the TV or as a standalone speaker. It promises to deliver a powerful bass in its compact form with proper top-firing speaker channels that produce natural, room-filling Dolby Atmos sound.

On the other hand, the all-new S61B come equipped with a 5.0 channel surround system backed by wireless Dolby Atmos/DTS virtual X Second-generation Q – symphony for realistic sound experience, latest design as well as built-in Alexa and Airplay 2. The S801B and S61B models' prices start at 24,990.

The Q990B model features a new design and upgraded bass with an 11.1.4 channel, which promises to provide powerful sound quality.



Samsung's new Q and S series soundbars and speakers. Credit: Samsung



The Q990B comes incorporated with 11.1.4ch surround sound including one subwoofer channel, four up-firing channels, and two wireless rear speakers for an immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS-X experience creating an atmosphere of rich, room-filling sound. The Q930B model comes equipped with a metal design, rear speakers, and a 9.1.4 channel to offer an immersive surround sound experience.

The Q800B model sports side speakers with an upgraded design and a 5.1.2 channel surround sound system.

The all-new model Q700B will have up-firing top speakers which promise to offer an immersive overhead sound with its 3.1.2 channel surround sound system and will work with Alexa and Google.

The Q600B supports HDMI eARC connection with Q – symphony Gen II audio experience. The 2022 model will also have the acoustic beam technology that mixes and delivers the sound, so it appears to come precisely where the action is happening on screen and is perfect for watching movies and gaming.

The new Q990B, Q930B, Q800B, Q700B and Q600B models come with starting price of Rs 31,990.

Portronics Dash 12 TWS Boombox Speaker

It comes with powerful twin drivers that deliver 60 Watt of loud and clear audio power, resulting in impactful music entertainment.

It comes with IPX5 water-resistant rating and houses a 6,600mAh rechargeable battery. With a full charge, it can play back for up to nine hours.



Portronics Dash 12 TWS Boombox Speaker. Credit: Portronics



Built with a Bluetooth V5.0 TWS-capable chip get twice the power with two Dash 12’s working in sync to deliver a whopping 120 watts of peak audio output. If you have a large home, the TWS mode can also give you multi-room audio delivery to extend your music to other rooms. It also comes with in-built multi-colored LED Lights that flash different colors on every changing beat. It costs Rs 7,799 with a one-year warranty.

HP Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops

HP is offering two Omen series laptops. The Omen 16 comes sports a 16.1-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio, providing gamers with an immersive visual experience whereas the micro-edge bezel display on the Omen 17's 17.3-inch screen is said to offer edge-to-edge immersion for a more screen-to-chassis ratio. The Omen line-up come with 12th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 6000 series (17 comes in only Intel chipsets) processors and cooling with an extra thermal outlet and heat pipe that results in increased GPU and CPU performance.

Other devices in the portfolio include Victus 15 and 16. The Victus 15 offers a conventional backlit keyboard and come in blue and mica silver colours. The Victus 16 brings players to an approachable, yet elevated gaming experience that is infused with the Omen series legacy. With the latest and most powerful processors and graphics, the computers are made to perform smoothly and can multitask between gaming, browsing, and editing with the Victus portfolio.



HP Victus 16 (left) and Omen 16 (right). Credit: HP



Both Omen and Victus desktop ranges are developed for gamers, who are looking for an exceptional experience. They can be upgraded over time, and come with state-of-the-art thermal cooling solutions including HP patented Crayo Chamber.

The desktops feature an up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700K processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of GDDR6X along with HyperX 32GB DDR4-3733 memory, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, an 800 W power supply, and additional strong internals.

Omen 16 and 17 series' prices start at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,99,999, respectively. The Victus 15 and 16 series' prices start at Rs 67,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively.

Tecno Pova 3

Tecno Mobile earlier in the week, launched a new budget phone Pova 3 series.

It features a 6.9-inch HD+ (1080 x 2460p) Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate, triple closts (nano SIM-1 + nano-SIM 2 + microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core CPU, ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB extra), Android 11-based HiOS and a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charger support.



Tecno Pova 3. Credit: Techno



It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.79) + 2MP depth + AI sensor with quad-LED flash on the back and an 8MP front-facing sensor with dedicated dual-LED flash.

Tecno Pova 3 comes in three colours-- eco black, electric blue and tech silver. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11, 499 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Daiwa's new smart TVs

Daiwa is launching the new smart TVs in two sizes-- 32-inch HD+(1366x768p) and 43-inch full HD+ (1920x1080p).

They come with A+ Grade DLED Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology along with 16.7 million colors in the 32-inch model and 1.07 billion colours in the 43-inch model.

They feature an ADS display (Advanced Super Dimension switch) that offers higher transmittance, brightness, and contrast. It promises to enhance the picture quality with a wider visual angle. Supporting the Cinema Mode and Cricket mode, the Smart TVs enrich each picture by reproducing colors to create a cinematic and stadium experience.



Daiwat smart TV. Credit: Daiwa



With 20W surround sound stereo speakers for the 32-inch model and full HD stereo surround sound box speakers for 43-inch and 5 sound modes, they promise to deliver immersive audio experience.

On the connectivity front, the TVs feature 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wifi, Ethernet, optical output, and cast function for screen mirroring. They run Android 9-based Cloud TV OS, Cortex A-53 quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM of internal storage with a smooth refresh rate of 60 Hz for a seamless user experience. It also supports most of the OTT platforms available in India.

The 32-inch and 43-inch Daiwa smart TVs are priced-- Rs 12,490 and Rs 21,990, respectively.

Crossbeats Curv earbuds

Crossbeats CURV sports a sleek and ergonomic design. It comes with a ‘Rotate to Lock’ feature that ensures the buds securely fit in the ears and its feather touch controls allow users to maneuver through the device seamlessly.



Crossbeats Curv earbuds. Credit: Crossbeats



It features a 10 mm Neodymium driver and promises a rich bass effect. It also comes with an Effective Environment Noise Cancelling feature further allows users to listen to music or attend those important calls without bothering about background noises. It costs Rs 1,599.

Logitech gaming keyboards

The company has launched two variants--G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The latter comes with tactile mechanical switches.



The new Logitech keyboards. Credit: Logitech



Both the keyboards feature PBT keycaps that are engineered with quality material, designed to hold up over time and heat- and wear-resistant, making them one of the most durable PBT keycaps on the market.

Featuring white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboard’s backbone, the result is a minimal design, balanced with features that make this keyboard a must-have for gamers.

Logitech G413 SE is priced at Rs 6,995 and Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard cost Rs 5,995.

Anker's Eufy Robovac G20 Hybrid cleaner

It boasts 5x more suction power to achieve a deeper level of cleanliness. It comes with four suction modes and gets up to 2500 pa of suction power. The increase in airflow reduces entanglement on the roller brush for more efficient vacuuming around the house. Lastly, the ultra-pack Dust-compression technology increases the dust box volume utilization, so more dust can be collected than ever before. At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, the Robovac operates silently.



Anker's Eufy Robovac G20 Hybrid cleaner. Credit; Anker



The 2-in-1 multi-tasker pro – RoboVac G20 Hybrid, mops while you vacuum for a more efficient cleaning schedule and squeaky-clean floors. The extra-large 130ml water tank holds enough water for about 100 minutes of mopping and vacuuming.

Eufy RoboVac comes with several intelligent controls, designed for a smarter life. The unique smart navigation intelligently memorises the house environment and the obstacles in real-time that may stand in its path. The Vacuum cleaner quickly builds a virtual map to follow for the most efficient cleaning routine without needing to do it manually. Guided by AI Map 2.0 Technology, RoboVac G20 Hybrid customizes cleaning areas, no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and more via the app. Control RoboVac via the ‘Eufy app’ – available on Android and IOS. It costs Rs 23,999.

