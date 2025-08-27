Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

South Korea to ban mobile phones in school classrooms

The ban, which will take effect from March next year, makes South Korea the latest country to restrict the use of smartphones and social media among minors.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 11:05 IST
World newsSouth Koreamobile phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us