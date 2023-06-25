Gadgets Weekly: Roomba Combo j7+ smart cleaner and more

Technology companies HP, Fossil, Puresight Systems, Boult, Samsung and Vivo, among others, launched a new line of laptops, earphones, watches, smart cleaners, smartphones and more this week (June 19-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Roomba Combo j7+

Touted to be the world's most advanced 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, Roomba Combo J7+ comes with intelligent iRobot OS and the robot’s PrecisionVision Navigation system. With such technology, the customers don’t have to worry much about cleaning up before the cleaning begins.

The Roomba Combo j7+ is capable of recognizing more than 80 common objects1 which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around cat litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more.

The Roomba Combo J7+ can even detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and solid pet waste.

It boasts two fully retracting, durable, metal mop arms, which can raise the mop pad when the robot senses carpet and rugs, preventing unwanted wet messes.

Customers can even pair the robot with the smart home speaker and can control it with voice commands. He/she can simply tell it to clean specific rooms or specific objects at home, and it does what you ask instantly.



Roomba Combo j7 smart cleaner. Credit: Puresight Systems



It is capable of understanding approximately 600 voice commands, more than any other 2-in-1.

Besides voice assistant, users can customise their Roomba Combo j7+ cleaning jobs in the iRobot Home app. They can schedule time for a particular room, which needs to be vacuumed and mopped or vacuumed only, and also be able to adjust the amount of cleaning solution they want the mop to dispense.

The retail package also comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system. The Clean Base allows the Roomba Combo j7+ to empty the dirt and debris it collects into an enclosed bag that doesn't need to be replaced for up to 60 days.

The Roomba Combo j7+ costs Rs 89,900 and the regular Roomba Combo J7 model is priced at Rs 69,900.

Asus AIO A5402 desktop

The new all-in-one Asus desktop features a 23.8-inch NanoEdge full HD IPS panel along with touchscreen functionality. It also comes with a black colourway with thin bezels (88% screen-to-body ratio), supports 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut coverage in terms of colour accuracy along with High 250nits brightness, deep 1000:1 contrast ratio. The display panel comes with integrated high-quality stereo speakers and a subwoofer.

Unlike most AIO, the A5402 will also work in portrait mode with the stand supporting both tilt, pivot and height. It supports fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 and 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter.



Asus A5402 All-In-One desktop. Credit: Asus



Inside, it comes with Intel’s i5 13th Gen Core i5-1340P (4P + 8E cores) processor and the configurations include up to 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM (upgradeable via two DDR4 SO-DIMM), 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (upgradable via two M.2 SSD (2280)), Windows 11 Home OS (bundle include Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021), Wireless keyboard, and optical mouse.

It supports Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), three USB 3.2 Gen 1, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, three USB 2.0, DC-in, HDMI in 1.4, HDMI out 2.1b, RJ45 ethernet and 120W AC adapter. Its price start at Rs 94,990.

HP Omen and Victus series PCs

The new Omen Transcend 16 is HP’s thinnest and lightest gaming PC with strong performance capabilities with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics and 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. It is built for gaming and creation with a cutting-edge screen, premium slim chassis, and high-end internal components. The Omen Transcend 16 is the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP at under 2.1kg and 19.9 mm.



HP Omen series laptop. Credit: HP India



HP Victus 16 Laptop come with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and support up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs for strong performance. It can support simple schoolwork, entertainment, and content creation, and deliver the best gaming experience on a laptop, thanks to OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor, which can accurately manage temperatures and ensure the device is cool at all times.

The Omen Transcend 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999, whereas the regular Omen 16 laptop starts at Rs 1,04,999. On the other hand, the Victus 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

The Flash Fossil watch edition

The limited-edition timepiece takes inspiration from the fastest man alive, The Flash (aka Barry Allen). It features trademark suit colours and his iconic lightning bolt emblem. The second hand comes to life as the Scarlet Speedster himself sprints around the dial. The watch's glass-printed case back and limited-edition packaging are emblazoned with The Flash's signature colours and yellow lightning bolt.



The Flash x Fossil watch edition. Credit: Fossil



Fossil is also offering The Reverse-Flash Watch. It also features the villain's suit colourway. It features Reverse-Flash's signature colours and lightning bolt emblem and, the bad guy himself sprinting around the dial.

The Reverse-Flash watch comes with limited-edition packaging and a glass-printed case back that are indeed the opposite of The Flash. Both the new special edition watches costs Rs 19,995 a piece.

Vivo Y36

It features a 6.64-inch full HD+ (2388 × 1080p) LCD screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, 650 nits peak brightness, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), USB Type-C port, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with IP54 dust-and-water-resistant rating.



Vivo Y36. Credit: Vivo India



Inside, it houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-OS Funtouch OS 13, dual-camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.45) camera sensors on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger support.

It comes in two colours--meteor black and vibrant gold-- for Rs 16,999.

Boult Crown R Pro

It features a 1.43-inch super AMOLED circular dial (466x466p) display, supports 500 Nits brightness, always on display. It comes with a heart rate tracker, blood pressure reader, SpO2 saturation reader, can monitor sleep patterns, and menstrual cycle.



Boult Crown R Pro. Credit: Boult



It can also track a whole of sports in addition to walking, running and other regular physical activities. And, it supports Bluetooth 5.2, a speaker, mic for voice calls. It costs Rs 2,999.

Goldmedal Electricals Magicline LED tube light

The new LED batten is said to use just a fraction of the power compared to fluorescent tube lights and also lasts three times longer. It is said to be easy to install or retrofit, as the Magic Line LED battens are available in multiple lengths to meet the demands of residential, commercial, and industrial settings.



Goldmedal Electricals Magicline LED tube. Credit: Goldmedal Electricals



It comes with impact-resistant housing and features a slim design and promises to deliver uniform light around the room. It comes in multiple variants-- 5W, 9W, 20W, and 22W-- with prices starting at Rs 350.

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the Galaxy F54 and now, it is available for purchase in India.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED Plus display with an Infinity-O design. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).



Samsung Galaxy F54. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Inside, it comes with Samsung Exynos 1380 processor backed by Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module-- 108MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2) sensor + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 32MP (f/2.2) sensor on the front and a massive 6,000mAh battery 25W charger.

