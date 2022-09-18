Gadgets Weekly: Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Acer 4K smart TV and more

Technology companies such as Acer, Blaupunkt, Sennheiser, Lenovo, Vivo and Logitech among others launched a new line of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TVs, earphones, related accessories, and more this week (September 12-18).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless series

It boasts an advanced acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer, which promises to deliver brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. Its next-generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures users stay immersed, hearing every detail even in noisy environments.

The Momentum 4 Wireless features a lightweight form factor with a richly padded headband and deep-cushioned earpads. It also boasts a low-friction hinge mechanism that can easily adjust to offer a great fit without placing excess pressure on the user’s head. The fold-flat design is also comfortable when worn around the neck and can be easily slipped into a bag or backpack in the slim case when on the go.



Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless. Credit: Sennheiser



With Transparency Mode, users can hear outside sounds through the headphones at a touch and never have to remove the headphone. And with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, users can customise the sound using the Built-in EQ, sound modes and the new Sound Personalization feature. This assesses the user’s listening preferences and adjusts the listening experience according to their taste.

It boasts 2x2 digital beamforming microphone array and automatic wind noise suppression, which guarantees superior voice pick-up. With this, users can make/answer calls and invoke voice assistant without any disturbance. It costs Rs 34,990.

Acer's new smart TV series

They come in five sizes--32-inch HD, 43-inch Ultra HD, 50-inch Ultra HD, 55-inch Ultra HD and 65-inch Ultra HD.

The new product line-up feature next-generation technologies of Dolby Atmos and Vision, which promises to offer theatre-like cinematic viewing experience at home, and MEMC technology for smoother picture and video quality.

The new range of products will sport the Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt sound output in the H series and a 50-watt speaker on the 65-inch model that delivers an exceptional audio experience. The televisions boast a premium metal finish, shell body, and frameless design.



Acer's new smart TV series. Credit: Acer



They also come with in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology, HDR 10+ with HLG support, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, Android TV OS, 2-way Bluetooth, Dual Band Wi-Fi, and more.

Acer's 32-inch HD is priced at Rs 14,999, the 43-inch UHD model costs Rs 29,999. On the other hand, the 50-inch UHD variant costs Rs 34,999. The 55-inch UHD is Rs 39,999, and 65-inch UHD costs Rs 64,999.

Another very large value addition is the 3-year warranty on the UHD models of both the H and the S series.

New Blaupunkt 4K smart QLED TV series

They feature a 4K display with 1.1 billion colours and support HDR 10+ content. They are coming in three sizes-- 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. They boast a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, tuned by DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Digital Plus offers 360- degree surround sound to deliver a theatre-like experience.

The 50 inches and 55 inches come with a brightness of 550 nits wherein 65-inches come with 600 nits. All the models come with Allow stand, Bezel-less, and Airslim design.

The new Blaupunkt TVs feature Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on and operate TV with just voice commands.

The Blaupunkt QLED TV is intutive enough to understand the user viewing behaviour over time and offer recommendation and also list trending movies that matches the users' taste.



New Blaupunkt 4K smart QLED TV. Credit: Blaupunkt



The new Google TV comes with an entirely new user interface that integrates every part of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home screen and its voice assistant feature.

The QLED TV range is the perfect option for consumers because of its tailored suggestions, superior sound system, and best-in-class content viewing experience. Each TV unit has a QLED, and. To deliver a gorgeous look

It also has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 36,999, the 55-inch TV costs Rs 44,999 and the 65-inch cost at Rs 62,999.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio

HMD Global reintroduced the iconic Nokia XpressMusic series phone with a modern twist. The new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with dedicated space for TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.

When looked at from the front, it looks like any other basic handset. But, on the back, it can accommodate a pair of earbuds and there is a slider that can be used to move up to cover and keep them in place. Also, it is just not a placeholder but also charges them. And, they can be paired with other devices too.



Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. Credit: HMD Global



The Phone features dedicated buttons to control volume, switch music tracks back and forth, and more. Also, the device supports wireless FM too. The rest of the features include a standard keypad, loudspeaker, a small display on the front, a generic camera on the back, proprietary S30+ OS, 48MB RAM, and 32GB storage. With a full charge, the device can support four hours of music playback. And, it supports VoLTE and dual SIMs.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes in two colours with dual tones-- Red/White and Red/Black--for Rs 4,999.

Lenovo K14 laptop series

It features a lightweight full-size notebook form factor. Lenovo K14 Gen 1i comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor with support for up to 32GB DDR4 (3200MHz) memory, up to 1TB SSD, and up to 1TB HDD storage. It is also backed by optional Intel Iris Xe graphics.

There is also K14 Gen 1 AMD variant as well. It comes equipped with a Ryzen processor, up to 512GB SSD storage, and fast DDR4 memory, the laptop promise to deliver seamless productivity all day long.



Lenovo K14 laptop series. Credit: Lenovo



The new laptop feature 14-inch full HD TN (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare with 250 nits brightness, 720p front-facing camera with Privacy Shutter, Windows 11 Pro OS and come with 6-row and spill-resistant keyboard.

The new K14 laptop promise to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life with a full charge. It comes with four USB (2 USB Type-C) and HDMI ports as well as WiFi 6 that ensures fast data transfers.

The Lenovo K14 Gen 1 (with AMD chipset) and Gen 1i( with Intel chipset) are now available for Rs 65,000 and Rs 72,000, respectively.

Mivi DuoPods M30 and Collar Flash Pro

The new DuoPods come with 10.5mm drivers and have a battery capacity of 35x2mAh and the capsule has a battery capacity of 380mAh. It comes with a micro USB charging cable that provides fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. The DuoPods have 42 hours of playtime at mid-volume and the dual mic keeps conversations going without a hitch . Duopods M30 comes in four colours: Black, Blue,Beige and Pink.



The new DuoPods M30 and Collar Flash Pro. Credit: Mivi



The Collar Flash Pro comes with a 13mm driver offering the best sound quality in the industry. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours and a battery capacity of 190*2mAh. The collar comes with a Type-C USB charging cable that provides super-fast charging. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey and Red.

Both devices are equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 which has a radius of 30 feet for the best connectivity. They also have a PNC noise cancellation feature that keeps all surrounding noises away and prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear.

The DuoPods M30 costs Rs 1,199 and the Collar Flash Pro is priced Rs 999.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

The Vu GloLED QLED TV supports NTSC colour gamut of 94%, far more than normal 4K LED TVs which have an NTSC colour gamut of 72% and very close to an OLED which has an NTSC colour gamut of 100%.

The Vu GloLED TV comes with a DJ subwoofer built right inside the sleek frame of the Vu GloLED TV and produces a sound output of 104 watts.

It is powered by the Vu Glo AI processor, runs Google TV OS, the latest and OS for televisions developed by Google. The Vu GloLED TV is bezel-less to maximize the viewing area and is also equipped with a hands-free far-field microphone, supporting voice search and voice commands as well as an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust your TV settings under different lighting conditions.



Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series. Credit: Vu India



The Vu GloLED TV features the next generation of Vu’s cricket mode technology – Advanced Cricket Mode. With Advanced Cricket Mode not only do you get 100% ball visibility but also get a live stadium experience, just in time for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, FIFA 2022 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The company is offering the new TV in three screen sizes-- 50-inch, ), 55-inch, and 65-inch--for Rs 33,999, Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.

New Vivo Y22

It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) LCD screen with up to 530 nits brightness, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple-slots for two nano SIMs and a microSD card.

Vivo Y22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 (MT6769) chipset with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger in the box.



Vivo Y22 series. Credit: Vivo India



It comes in two colours metaverse green and starlit blue -- for Rs 14,499.

Logitech G502 X series mice

The company launched three new mice-- G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus.

All the G502 X models come with the new LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, which promise high speed (68 percent faster than predecessor) and reliability, as well as precise actuation with a crisp response.

The company says that LIGHTFORCE is an advanced microswitch technology that combines the benefits of optical switches with the important actuation feel of mechanical switches that gamers love. Optical switches offer fast speed, performance and good reliability over the life of the mouse.

The Lightforce tech uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches, to maintain that crisp feeling. The result is optical and mechanical triggers engineered in unison, delivering the ultimate gaming performance. The Lightforce hybrid switches provide reliable, ultra-low latency optical actuation combined with the best attributes of crisp, tactile mechanical clicks.



Logitech G502 X series. Credit: Logitech



The new models come with reimagined, reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight, while retaining the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes, USB-C charging for wireless versions, as well as a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity. The G502 X also comes equipped with the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration.

The Lightspeed wireless protocol update also allows gamers to connect two LIGHTSPEED devices to one receiver using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. Players can choose to operate G502 X with the same receiver as their Logitech G915, G915 TKL, or G715 gaming keyboards.

In addition, the G502 X line is compatible with Logitech G POWERPLAY wireless charging mats for unlimited battery life without wires. The G502 X Plus model comes with LIGHTSYNC RGB with the following features, flowing 8-LED lighting that is customizable and adapts as the user plays, startup and power-down effects, and battery optimization through active play detection. All three mice are available in black and white colourways.

The Logitech G502 X, G502 X Light Speed and G502 X Plus gaming mice cost Rs 7,995, Rs 13,995, and Rs 14,995, respectively.

Realme C30s

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with 400 nits brightness, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots-- two for nano SIMs and a microSD card.

Realme C30s comes with a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A1 processor, IMG8322 GPU, Android 12 Go-based Realme UI, 2GB/4GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB/64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB), an 8MP (f/2.0) primary camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP sensor (f/2.2) on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



Realme C30s. Credit: Realme India



It comes in two colours-- stripe black and stripe blue. It is be available in variants-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Fire-Boltt watches

The company launched two new smartwatches-- Atom and Ninja Call Pro.

The new Fire-Boltt Atom features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with 360x360p resolution and comes with an IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating. It comes with an inbuilt speaker and a microphone. With these features, users can answer/make calls directly from the smartwatch.

And, with advanced inbuilt Voice Assistant, users can use voice commands to perform actions such as set reminders on calendar apps and set alarms.

It supports 120 sports modes, ranging from running and walking to tennis and cricket, the smartwatch offers a wide range of sporting options while keeping a tab on each step, every lap, and every stat.

The health tracking features include the sacrosanct SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, Heart Rate Tracker, and Sleep Monitor. With a full charge, it can last for seven days under normal usage. The other features of the smartwatch include Smart Notifications, Camera Control, Music Control, Drink Water & Sedentary Reminder. Fire-Boltt Atom is available in three colour variants- Black, Pink and Grey. It costs Rs 3,799.



Fire-Boltt Atom (left) and Ninja Call Pro (right)



Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro is also a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch. Like Atom, it also comes with an advanced health suite of apps to monitor SPo2, heart rate, sleep pattern and supports more than 100 sports modes.

It comes with a bigger 1.69-inch display with an IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating and supports the quick access dial pad, and call history. The AI Voice Assistant feature lets you get more things done at the command of your voice, be it accessing notifications, camera or music control or setting an alarm or using a stopwatch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro is powered by a 220 mAh battery and is fully functional for 6 days during normal usage and 15 days on standby. It comes in four colours --black, pink, and grey-- for Rs 1,999.

