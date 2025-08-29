Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SIT set to expand probe in Dharmasthala mass burial case

The panel had recommended a special police force to trace missing women and girls and a special police cell for Belthangady Taluk, where the incidence of unnatural deaths is high.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 20:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us