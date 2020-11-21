Gadgets Weekly: Sony Alpha 7C, Microsoft Surface Go 2 and more

Top technology companies such as Sony, Microsoft, and Syska, among others, launched new cameras, tablets, laptop PCs, smartphones, and related accessories including wireless speakers and earphones this week (November 15-21).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony Alpha 7C

It is a full-frame camera (model ILCE-7C) and comes with the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 (model SEL2860) zoom lens. Sony's Alpha 7C is touted to be the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera. It boasts advanced AF (autofocus), high-resolution 4K video capabilities, and more. When paired with the world’s smallest and lightest FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 standard zoom lens, this versatile combination delivers an experience unlike any other, maximising portability and versatility without sacrificing any of the power of full-frame imaging, the company said.



FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 standard zoom lens. Credit: Sony



It boasts advanced Real-time Eye Autofocus with extremely high tracking precision. It is designed for vloggers and video creators with advanced imaging technology and easy-to-use functionality. It has simplified and customizable operations designed for enhanced experience and flexibility. It has long battery life and allows a camera up to 740 images when using the LCD monitor, or 680 images with a single full charge.



Alpha 7C camera. Credit: Sony



The new Sony Alpha 7C costs Rs 1,67,990. If the customer also wants to purchase KIT Lens SED2860 along with the Alpha 7C, the combo costs Rs 1,96,990 in India.

Syska BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker

Syska BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker offers a powerful output of 4W, 50MM bass drivers, and comes with a Micro USB Cable. It has multiple buttons such as short press for changing song, long press for volume, play/ pause or pickup call, power on/ off, and LED indicator.



The new BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker. Credit: Syska



It also boasts 4 ports-one for auxiliary wire with 3.5mm audio jack, TF card slot (similar to micro SD card slot), USB-A slot, and micro USB slot. It costs Rs 1,499.

QWR Smart Audio Eyewear

QWR's new Smart Audio Eyewear boasts of an all-in-one special speaker system, offering immersive audio. It promises hands-free living, where users don’t need to reach out to their phone for everything, saving 30% screen time per day over 10% use.



Smart Audio Eyewear. Credit: QWR



"The user can enjoy an immersive audio experience and does not need active voice cancellation. The context-aware hotkeys adapt to users' every need. With 8+ hours of battery life and 180+ hours of standby time, the users can wear AURL just like any other spectacles, without worrying about charging. 4.0 Bluetooth compatibility allows AURL to connect with more than one device at a time, allowing the user to seamlessly switch between smartphone, tablet, and laptop," the company said.

The Smart Audio Eyewear is available in 4 styles on the QWR website for pre-booking for Rs 5999.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

The new Surface Book 3 comes in two sizes-- 13-inch (3,000x2,000p) and 15-inch (3,240x2,160p). Under-the-hood, it comes with Windows 10 Pro preloaded with Microsoft 365 suite, Intel's 10th-Gen Core i5-1035G7, and i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU options backed by up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. Microsoft is offering NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics in the 15-inch model and for the smaller 13-inch variant, it offering NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.



The new Surface Book 3. Credit: Microsoft



Both come with backlit keyboards, 5MP front camera, and 8MP snapper on the back, and connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1 Type-A (2nd Gen) ports x 2, USB 3.1 Type-C (2nd Gen) port x 1, Surface Connect ports x 2, an SDXC card slot in addition to far-field stereo microphones. As far as battery life is concerned, the 13-inch model lasts up to 15.5 hours and the 15-inch model can last up to 17.5 hours under normal usage.

Depending on the screen size and processor + RAM + Storage configuration, Microsoft Surface Book's price ranges between Rs 1,56,299 and Rs 3,40,399.

Microsoft Surface Go

It comes with a magnesium-based metallic case integrated with a kickstand. On the front, it features a 10.5-inch (1,920x1,280 pixels) display with pixel density of 220ppi (pixels per inch) 3:2 aspect ratio, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. On the top, the company has incorporated a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield for protection against scratches and daily wear-and-tear. Also, it has 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium technology and also features dual far-field studio mics.

Inside, it comes packed with the Windows 10 Pro OS powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y (there is also 8th- Gen Intel Core M3 option as well). It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.



The new Surface Go 2. Credit: Microsoft



On the front, it has a 5MP snapper and an 8MP shooter with an autofocus camera and 1080p HD recording capability. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, Surface Connector for charging and attaching accessories, a 3.5mm headphones socket, and a microSD card slot to expand storage. Also, there is LTE model with eSIM support, single Nano-SIM tray and A-GPS.

Microsoft Surface Go with Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y (4GB RAM + 64GB) for Rs 42,999. There is one model with 8th Gen Intel Core M3 for Rs. 47,599.

On the other hand, the top-end model with Intel Pentium Gold (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at Rs. 57,999. There is also Core M3 model 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for 63,499 (Intel Core M3). The tablet comes in platinum, black, poppy red, and ice blue colour options.

