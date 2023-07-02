Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X90L 4K smart TVs and more

Technology companies Sony, and Promate, among others, launched a new line of smart TVs earphones, watches, smartphones, and more this week (June 26-July 2).

Sony BRAVIA X90L 4K series

The new TV series comes in three sizes-- 55-inch(XR-55X90L ), 65-inch(XR-65X90L), and 75-inch(XR-75X90L). They come with a Full Array LED panel, and Cognitive Processor XR, which can access a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real-world pictures. And thanks to LED XR Motion Clarity technology, the X90L series promises to deliver smooth, bright, and clear fast-moving sports and action-packed movies better than rival brands.

They also support a wide color gamut and they come with a proprietary TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm and XR Contrast Pro Booster that can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail.

Furthermore, the new TVs feature X-Reality PRO and Motionflow XR. With such technology, the TVs can deliver 4K picture quality to make the viewing experience more vivid and smooth.



Sony BRAVIA X90L smart TV. Credit: Sony India



And, the Bravia X90L series feature an X-balanced speaker, which comes with a unique new shape, that drives movies and music with clear sound.

The new Sony premium TVs boast Acoustic Auto Calibration technology. With this, the TV can detect users' position and optimise sound, so he/she can enjoy the same sound quality as if they are sitting right in front of the television.

Sony's new television runs Google TV OS and it supports more than 10,000 apps users will be able to access 700,000 plus movies and TV episodes and even live TV channels, all in one place.

The new Bravia X90L series also come with X-Protection PRO technology and comes equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of

Sony's lightning tests, mean your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

The XR-55X90L (55-inch) and the XR-65X90L (65-inch) models cost- Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 1,79,990, respectively. Sony will be bringing the 75-inch model (XR-75X90L) in the coming months.

The company is offering Rs.24,000 discount on a combo purchase of the BRAVIA XR range of televisions and PS5 gaming consoles at Sony's authorized stores.

Promate Torq 10 Power bank

It features sleek and slim design language with an LED display. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery capacity and supports several ranges of products.

It boasts adaptive charging technology so that the right amount of current is supplied per the connected device. With its super-Fast 20W USB-C Power Delivery Port, users can charge any USB-C compatible smartphone or tablet. The power bank also comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port for super speed 18W Quick Charge for all compatible devices.



Promate Torq 10 power bank. Credit: Promate



It supports QC3.0 USB Port and USB-C Cable to charge two devices at ultra-fast speeds on the go which can charge any iPhone or Android phones three times (charging cycles) or any regular tablet two times. The power bank also features an in-built kickstand too. It costs Rs 1819 on Amazon.

GOVO GoBuds 945

It comes with dynamic 12mm drivers, which promise to deliver deep bass and good audio. Add to that, it features four mics with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) capability, to ensure clear call quality by reducing background noise and enhancing voice clarity.

With Bluetooth 5.3, it supports a stable wireless connection with up to 30 feet range. It also supports gaming mode and once turned on, it promises 60ms latency, to experience a uninterrupted gaming session without any delays.



GOVO GoBuds 945. Credit: GOVO



The case comes with a 400mAh battery, and with a full charge, it can last for close to 52 hours. GOVO GoBuds ChromX 945 True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,999. For a limited time, it will be available for as low as Rs 1,199 on Amazon. It comes in two variants-- Dark Knight and Artic Silver.

Gizmore Prime smartwatch

It sports a 1.45-inch Always On AMOLED (412 x 412p) display panel and comes encased in Zinc alloy-based metal body with IP67 dust-and-water-proof certification and features a textured leather strap.

It supports more than 100 sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a hydration alert system, a menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode. It also supports Bluetooth-based voice calling too.



Gizmore Prime watch. Credit: Gizmore



It can be paired with a companion phone via Co FIT App. Besides pairing, the app offers more. During outside running and cycling sessions, the app can use the smartphone's GPS functionality to update maps in real time. This feature enables the smartwatch to track the exact location and deliver detailed information about the route, distance traveled, and other important statistics.

With a full charge, it can last for 10 days. It costs Rs 2,499 and for a limited time, it will be available for as low as Rs 1,799.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (model name: G95SC)

The new Odysset OLED G9 made its global debut way back in January at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

It flaunts a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display, with 5,120 x 1,440p resolution and a 32:9 ratio. It boasts quantum dot technology and the OLED lighting on the display is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio to deliver true RGB and true black without colour filters.

Also, Odyssey OLED G9 supports rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time to ensure a smooth gaming session and with a 240Hz refresh rate, it will drastically reduce lagging and skipping.



Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Credit: Samsung



An interesting aspect of the new Odyssey OLED G9 is that it is a smart PC display and can work independently without a desktop. It supports several OTT apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through the Smart Hub feature.

It also comes with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to find and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce without needing a console or download games. It costs 1,99,999

Sony MDR-MV1 reference monitor headphones

It features breathable earpads and is lightweight, soft, and fitted to provide a comfortable wearing experience for long hours. It also includes a high-quality replaceable, detachable cable with machined aluminum connectors and a stereo mini-jack adapter for ease of use in a professional setting.

It offers extended spatial sound reproducibility and accurate sound object positioning within a 360-degree space, as well as clear, hi-resolution, nuanced sound with a super-wide frequency range and accurate soundstage. The headphones’ uniquely developed driver units provide ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80 kHz) with natural high frequencies.



Sony MDR-MV1 reference monitor headphones. Credit: Sony



The open-back structure of the headphones reduces internally reflected sounds and eliminates acoustic resonances while accurately reproducing natural, rich spatial information and sounds. These robust features support their use in professional mixing and mastering environments while accommodating audio engineers’ highest standards. It costs Rs 39,990.

Sony C-80 microphone

It comes with a two-part metallic anti-vibrational body structure with a Noise Elimination Construction design, which prevents microphone body acoustic vibration. This results in reducing noise and being able to deliver clear sound. A dual diaphragm configuration is also present within the C-80, suppressing sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allowing more stability in the vocal recording process. It costs Rs Rs 49,990.



Sony C-80 Microphone. Credit: Sony India



