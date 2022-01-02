Gadgets Weekly: Tecno 8 Spark Pro, Just Corseca earphones and more

Technology companies such as Tecno, Corseca, and Xiaomi launched new smartphones and earphones this week (December 26-January 2).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Tecno 8 Spark Pro

It sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2460p) with dot-display and offers peak brightness up to 500 nits and is protected by NEG glass shield and IPX2 rating splash-resistant rating. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, protection, comes with dual-SIM slots, a Type-C USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core backed by 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.



Tecno Spark 8 Pro. Credit: Tecno Mobiles



As far as the photography is concerned, it features a triple-camera module--48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP ( f/2.4) + 2MP (f/2.0 AI Lens) with dual-LED flash, an 8MP front camera with dual-LED flash. Its price starts at Rs 10,599.

Just Corseca Plum, Spacer, Striker & Stark earphones series

Just Corseca Plum comes with a high-fidelity audio driver and promises to offer a natural and immersive listening experience. Low Frequencies are subtly strengthened giving a crystal-clear sound output. It comes with a smart PCB design and a 200 mAh smart battery that can deliver up to 12 hours of play-time on a single charge of the charging case. It is available for Rs 2,699 on both retail and e-commerce platforms.



Just Corseca Plum (left) and Just Corseca SPACER Truly Wireless Earphones (right). Credit: Just Corseca



Just Corseca Spacer's low frequencies are subtly strengthened, thereby promising crystal-clear sound output. Also, the punchy Bass Enhancement architecture with 14 mm Dynamic driver ensures a good listening experience. The earbuds have a smart PCB design and a 200 mAh smart battery delivers up to 15 hours of play-time on a single charge of the charging case.

The low-energy operation PCB architecture means reduced power usage, longer battery life, and improved communication speeds. They are also sweat-resistant. Whether you wish to play Pop, Hip-Hop, Blues, Metal, Rock, or party to Desi Beats. It costs Rs 3,299.

Just Corseca Striker Sports Truly Wireless earphones and comes with JL6973 chipset which provides high fidelity output and offers an enhanced listening experience. Striker promises up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge. Smart innovation techniques and a big 700 mAh battery deliver unmatched 35 hours of play-time on a single charge of the charging case. Low Power dissipation chipset architecture ensures reduced power usage, longer battery life, and improved communication. These are sweat-proof buds. The product is for Rs 3,999.



Just Corseca Striker Sports Truly Wireless earphones (left) and Just Corseca Stark Truly Wireless Earphones(right). Credit: Just Corseca



Just Corseca Stark Truly Wireless Earphone is ultra-lightweight. The portable charging box is equipped with a 300 mAh lithium-Ion battery, which can charge the headset about five times. You can play the wireless Bluetooth headset for four to five hours. It features a touch control design with single-point touch and double-point touch, which can effectively reduce incorrect touches. Users can freely switch songs, answer/reject calls, adjust volume, and use voice assistance. It costs Rs 3,499.

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offers up to peak brightness of 1100 nits brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor backed by Android 11-based MIUI 13, 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and 4,500mAh battery with 67W charger. It also supports 50W wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/ 1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) backed by 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor ( f/2.4) with a 5MP tele-macro camera (f/2.4), 8K video recording with LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (80.5-degree Field-of-View).

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch full HD+ (3200 x 1440p) AMOLED display, supports dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, offers peak brightness up to 1500 nits, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.



Xiaomi 12 series. Credit: Xiaomi



Under-the-hood, 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor with 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 12-based MIUI 13 and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

It comes with triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/ 1.28-inch Sony IMX707 sensor, f/1.9, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP Samsung JN1 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2) + 50MP Samsung JN1 2x portrait camera (f/1.9), 48mm focal length) with LED flash, support 8K video recording, and on the front, a 32MP snapper. It will be initially launched in China.

Xiaomi 12 comes in three variants --8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB-- for RMB 3,699 (approx. Rs 43,417), RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,938), and RMB 4,399 (around Rs 51,633).

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in three variants--8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB--RMB 4,699 (approx. Rs 55,154) , RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,675), and RMB 5,399 (around Rs 63,370).

