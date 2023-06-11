Gadgets Weekly: Zebrononics Zeb-PixaPlay 22 projector and more

Technology companies BenQ, Motorola, Sony, and, Zebronics among others launched a new line of web camera, soundbar, projector, earphones and more this week (June 5-11).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Zebronics Zeb-PixaPlay 22 projector

The new smart projector can support high-resolution screen sizes upto 160-inch (406 cms) on a canvas or wall, to deliver a large screen theatre experience at home.

It supports peak brightness of 3200 lumens, to offer clear contrast, vivid colours, and intricate details, picture quality with full HD 1080P support.

The new Zeb-PixaPlay 22 comes with powerful built-in speakers, and it can be further enhanced with a wide range of soundbars too. It comes with a long-lasting lamp guarantee with a lifespan of 30,000 hours.



Zebronics PixaPlay 22 Smart Projector. Credit: Zebronics



It offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI input and USB ports with pendrive support, as well as an aux out for audio. Owners can easily cast and mirror content wirelessly from their devices directly onto the projector.

Additionally, it can be conveniently mounted on the ceiling and comes with a remote control for easy operation. The device also comes with a protective sleeve and carry loop. The new Zeb-PixaPlay 22 is available for an introductory price of Rs 12,999 on Flipkart.

BenQ Ideacam

To improve productivity in the Work From Home setup, BenQ has launched the new Ideacam S1 Pro and S1 Plus series for PCs.

They offer four shooting modes--Portrait, Desk view, Hand Held, and Macro.

With Portrait mode, the camera will focus on the subject, whereas the Desk view mode offers the option to display objects or documents.

The Ideacam is designed with an intelligent auto flip for desk view mode, which auto-corrects after flipping, rotating and auto-focusing the image, allowing for an easy transition between Portrait and Desk view modes.



BenQ Ideacam. Credit: BenQ



With Switch to Hand Held mode, users can get the option to capture extreme closeups or try unique camera angles that a static webcam cannot and capture minute details by putting on the magnetic Macro lens (15X support).

The BenQ Ideacam comes with an 8MP Sony sensor and a 3264x2488p maximum resolution and supports a dual-mode webcam with incredible image quality. Ideacam can deliver near 4K clarity, almost four times sharper than 1080P; at the purpose-built 4:3 aspect ratio designed for optimal desktop and object shooting.

The camera comes with an integrated Ring Light that illuminates dark surfaces and highlights features. With the help of Ideacam, professional designers can easily do object-shooting and document display. It also comes with a built-in noise-canceling microphone too. The S1 Plus comes with a remote controller too.

The new BenQ Ideacam S1 Pro costs Rs 19,990 and the Ideacam S1 Plus is priced Rs 17,990.

Seagate Ultra Touch HDD

The notable aspect of the Ultra Touch HDD is that it is made of 30 per cent post-consumer recycled materials by weight and features 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Users can use it to store media and documents universally regardless of the operating system. The Ultra Touch HDD comes with USB-C connectivity and is compatible with Windows PCs, Macs and Chromebooks. The HDDs also come with a complimentary 6-Month Mylio Photos subscription and 6-Month Dropbox Backup Plan on top of the three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services that will help users defend against any potential data loss.



Seagate Ultra Touch HDD. Credit: Seagate



The new Ultra Touch HDDs are now available on Amazon for purchase with a range of capacities-- 2TB is priced at Rs 7,499, 4TB costs Rs 10,499, and 5TB will set you back by Rs 12,999.

Sony HT-S2000 5.1 ch Dolby Atmos soundbar

It boasts a Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, which promises to offer cinematic surround sound that lets consumers enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

With virtual surround technology, the soundbar can position sound in vertical space. S-Force PRO virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming from both sides. Entertainment lovers can enjoy rich, cinematic surround sound without cluttering their living space.

It has an upmixer, which can deliver three-dimensional surround sound not only with surround sound format content but also with stereo content, like streaming video or music services.



Sony HT-S2000 5.1 ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. Credit: Sony



Analyzing the track in real-time, the new algorithm extracts individual sound objects depending on their localisation and reallocates them resulting in three-dimensional surround sound.

The new Sony soundbar system also comes with a dedicated centre speaker for clear dialogue and a built-in dual subwoofer for punchy bass. They work together to deliver a clear and wide range of sound throughout the room. The X-Balanced Speaker unit is the key technology to achieve louder sound pressure with less distortion and greater vocal clarity.

Sony HT-2000 5.1 ch soundbar system costs Rs 42,990 in India.

Fastrack Fpods

The new earphones come with an IPX5 rating, which comes in handy while doing heavy workouts at the gym and need not worry about sweat damaging it.

The Fastrack FPods are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your ears and come with a variety of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit for all users. All three variants FS100, FX100, and FZ100 come with the Quad Mic Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) providing a superior audio experience and crystal clear calls.

FPods variants FS100, and FX100 can offer 40 hours of playback, and a Deep Bass Driver of 10 mm and 13 mm, respectively.



Fastrack Fpods series. Credit: Fastrack



With the full charge, FZ100 can deliver for up to 50 hours. It supports NitroFast Charge technology and with just a 10-minute charge using its type C power cable, it can run for up to 200 minutes. They are available for a special launch price of Rs 995 on Flipkart.



Samsung Galaxy S22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung is offering Galaxy S22 with a big discount. The ultra-premium phone was launched in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 72,999 and now, it is available for Rs 64,999. Also, the company offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 and a bank cashback of Rs 3,000. With this offer, consumers can get it for as low as Rs 57,999.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22 review: Premium compact phone

Philips WiZ smart plug

The new smart plug can offer the convenience of remote operation of non-smart devices at home. Just plug any appliance and mark it on the smartphone WiZ app. Also, at home, users can turn on and off with voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Home.



Philips WiZ smart plug. Credit: Signify



It also lets owners monitor the energy consumption of the devices and set schedules to turn them on and off at set times of the day. for instance, if you plug a geyser via the WiZ smart plug, the user can turn it on while sleeping on the bed in the morning or even set it on while on the way from the office to home for a fresh shower in the night. It costs Rs 2,499.

Oraimo Freepods 4

The device comes with a fancy slide-to-open feature to open the case, and the anti-drop magnets keep the pods tucked safely even with a bit of a shake.

The FreePods 4 is IPX5 splashproof and has sweat protection that can prevent moisture damage, and this comes in handy while doing heavy workouts at the gym.

The new TWS earphones boast the latest ANC technology which can reduce up to 30dB of noise. Also, it comes with an advanced 4-mic proprietary Beamforming Array and AI Deep Neural Network algorithm that can accurately detect and reduce noise in calls.



Oraimo Freepods 4. Credit: Oraimo



It also supports a low-latency gaming mode that reduces audio delay and ensures seamless connectivity.

With Oraimo Sound app, users get access to five EQ modes and be able to adjust the touch controls functionalities, switch between noise control modes, and even find the earbuds in case they are lost with the Find My Device feature.

With a full charge, it promises to deliver 35.5 hours of music listening. It also supports fast charging too. A 10-minute Quick Charge, it can run for 170 minutes. It costs Rs 1,599 on Flipkart.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech