<p>Tokyo: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday left for China to attend the SCO summit after wrapping up a two-day visit to Japan.</p>.<p>During his visit, India and Japan firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.</p>.<p>"This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth," the prime minister said in an X post.</p>.<p>The new measures to further expand the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership were unveiled following summit talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.</p>.<p>Japan set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (approximately Rs 60,000 crores) in India over a decade and the two sides sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts, including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership.</p>.<p>Other agreements signed include an economic security architecture to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and new and emerging technologies.</p>.<p>The prime minister, who landed in Tokyo on Friday, said India-Japan cooperation is crucial for global peace and stability, and both sides have laid a strong foundation for a "new and golden chapter" in the partnership.</p>.<p>The 10-year roadmap focuses on significantly expanding overall economic ties. It comprised several key pillars for boosting engagement that included economic security, mobility, ecological sustainability, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people exchanges and engagements between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.</p>.<p>The two sides also signed an implementing arrangement for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, a joint exploration of the polar region of the moon by the space agencies of the two countries.</p>.<p>On Saturday, Modi met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.</p>.<p>Later, he also travelled with Ishiba to Sendai in the Japanese prefecture of Miyagi to visit a semiconductor plant.</p>.<p>During his two-day visit to China, Modi will attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.</p>.<p>The summit of the 10-member bloc is regarded as significant and most consequential from the point of view of India-China relations in the current context of a sudden downturn in India-US ties after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.</p>.<p>This will be Modi's first visit to China in seven years. </p>