Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi concludes Japan visit, heads to China for SCO summit

During his visit, India and Japan firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 07:28 IST
India NewsChinaJapanNarenda ModiSCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us