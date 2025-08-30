Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin embarks on Europe trip to attract investments

Speaking to reporters, Stalin said the visit’s purpose was to attract investments and sign new pacts and that he would return home on September 8.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us