GoDaddy clients can now directly list products on Amazon, eBay and Instagram

Candian arm of the popular web-hosting firm GoDaddy has launched new features that the let e-Commerce clients integrate their website with Amazon and eBay via GoDaddy Websites + Marketing to directly sell goods to the customers.

Furthermore, GoDaddy clients can also make use of GoDaddy Websites + Marketing to post content directly to Instagram, enabling them to easily promote their products and brand online.

“While selling online has been a key driver of sales,especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s never been more important to ensure businesses are set up for digital success. With the integrations with Amazon, eBay, and Instagram, we’re excited to offer these powerful new features as part of our growing suite of e-commerce and digital marketing tools to ensure Canadian businesses can create a professional and unique online shopping experience to thrive in the digital economy,” Anne De Aragon, VP and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada said.

Using the existing Websites + Marketing product catalogue, enterprise owners can list products with Amazon and eBay, with just a few clicks and everything is kept updated for them. All orders come into one place,so customers won't need to login to each marketplace to see what they've sold, what needs to be shipped, and what needs to be restocked.

Finally, inventory is automatically adjusted and synced as orders are received, so business owners don't need to worry about accidentally overselling out of stock items. These statistics can be viewed and managed through a single dashboard on screen.

"When we were forced to close our physical doors last spring, our business had to look at other revenue streams. Since then, we’ve launched our online store. Now with Amazon and eBay linked to our online shop, we’re able to reach more customers than ever before and look forward to continuing to grow our e-commerce offerings,” GoDaddy Marketplaces client, Dan Au (HiTeckFix owner) said.

With integration with Amazon, eBay and Instagram, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing's clients will be able to boost their brand image and also fastrack their business expansion to wider regions.

