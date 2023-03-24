Google Accelerator invites new local startups in India

As part of the Google for Startups Accelerator: India initiative, the search engine giant is inviting budding startups, to train and help scale up their business.

It offers three-month training, and support to make the best use of the Artificial Language(AL) models and Machine Language (ML) models, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy, and growth.

In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the workshop conducted by Google experts will help developers refine their product design and offer tips on how to find traction among customers, and most importantly help founders improve their leadership qualities.

And, the programme concludes with a Demo Day to connect founders with other industry leaders and increase startup visibility.

So far, Google has trained more than 130 startups and now, it has invited new upcoming technology firms.

It should be noted that the startups have to be based in India, and their product should be centred around AI/ML model, and the company has to be in Seed to Series A stages only.

Interested startup founders register for the mentorship programme (here) which will be open till April 23, 2023.

In a related development, Google, through the '#WeArePlay India' campaign, is showcasing success stories of India-based app development companies that have become world-class app catering to customers around the world through the Google Play Store.

One such story is of three Delhi friends--Anshul Agarwal, Meet Singhal, and Harsh Tyagi-- who co-founded Stamurai Speech Therapy to develop the Stamurai. It helps people overcome stuttering and other speech disorders with exercises and reliable resources.

Other Indian apps include Amaha Health (wellness app), LOUIE VOICE CONTROL: Assistant (an app for visually-disabled people to operate phones), Vasundhara Game Studios, Language Curry, Evolve, TheAppGuruz (gaming), Reallearning Technologies, iMumz (wellness app for soon-to-be-mothers), Alippo Elearning, BharatAgri (agriculture centric-app), GunjanApps Studios (Yoga app for kids), Explurger (travel social app), QuitSure (wellness app), MediBuddy (online doctor consultation), Urban Company, Hitwicket Cricket Games (gaming), YourQuote (writing app), Rooter (gaming content creator app), and Roposo Live(live entertainment platform).

