Google announces launch of Android 12, but wait continues

Google, earlier in the year, opened the doors for registered developers to test the Android 12 preview and later, soon after the annual I/O 2021, rolled out the public beta of the new mobile OS.

After months of testing, Google has finally announced the launch of the Android 12. It has also rolled out the source code to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for developers and app creators to continue test the new software.

"Today (October 4) we’re pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year," said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, Android, Google.

The last Android 12 beta v5 was released on September 8. Since mid-February, more than 225,000 developers tested the early releases on Pixel and eligible devices. And, nearly 50,000 issues were reported to help improve the quality of the Android.

However, for unknown reasons, Google is delaying the rollout process for eligible devices for a few weeks.

Why the delay?

It is widely reported that the company may want to first unveil the Pixel 6, 6 Pro series and then formally release the Android 12.

The new phones are expected to make their debut in late October and will come with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Android 12 is touted to be the biggest software update. It comes with a fully redesigned user interface with material design changes. For instance, if you choose a wallpaper, the Android phone will blend the colour with the interface, the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets, and much more.

Android 12 material design changes in terms of user-interface. Credit: Google



Additionally, Android 12 is coming with the digital key option, Fast Pair wireless, security control shortcuts, privacy labels with a simple easy-to-understand dashboard, and more.

