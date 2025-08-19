Maharashtra rains: Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps joins rescue operations in Nanded

<p>Mumbai: The Indian Army has been pressed into action in Nanded district of Marathwada which was hit by cloudburst-triggered rainfall and subsequent floods even as the toll in rain-related deaths mounted to a dozen on Tuesday with some people still missing.</p><p>“In Nanded, unfortunately eight people have died,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said giving an update about the flood situation since Sunday.</p><p>While Nanded reported eight rain-related deaths, the neighbouring Marathwada region districts of Beed and Hingoli reported two and one deaths, respectively.</p>.<p>In the Vidarbha region, one death each was reported from Akola and Gadchiroli.</p><p>In Mumbai in the last two days, two deaths were reported.</p><p>The teams of Pune-headquartered Southern Command have set up camps for the people who were rescued in Nanded after shifting them to safer locations.</p><p>Continuous rainfall and overflow of Lendi Dam have inundated four villages — Raavan, Bhaswadi, Hasnaal and Bhingoli in Mukhed tehsil.</p><p>After a call from the Maharashtra government, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps launched Flood Relief columns in the affected areas.</p>.200 marooned in Nanded floods, Army steps in for rescue.<p>A rescue column of 65 personnel including Engineering Task Force and Medical Teams, is operating in close coordination with State Disaster Response Force and Nanded revenue and police teams at the affected areas.</p><p>As per the latest update, nearly 80 per cent of village Hasnaal continues to remain inundated.</p><p>“Out of the five persons earlier reported missing, four bodies have been recovered, while one individual is still untraced,” officials of the Indian Army and Nanded district officials confirmed on Tuesday.</p><p>Search and Rescue operations are still underway for the missing person.</p>.<p>“Indian Army columns are actively engaged in relocating families to safer areas. To extend immediate humanitarian assistance, a medical camp has been established and food distribution points have been set up to support the affected residents,” officials said.</p><p>“Equipped with advanced rescue gear, the teams are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded personnel,” the officials added.</p><p>Over the last couple of days, in Nanded, over 300 persons have been rescued by joint S&R teams amid inclement weather.</p>.<p>Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile said: "The rain has reduced now, the water level is decreasing, and the situation is currently under control... However, the flow of the Painganga and Godavari rivers is still ongoing. We are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure it remains under control."</p><p>“Army teams are relocating families to safer areas. Medical camps and food distribution points have been organised. First aid has been provided to 178 people, and food has been served to over 450 residents,” a Southern Command spokesperson said.</p><p><strong>Crops over 12 to 14 lakh acre destroyed: CM</strong></p><p>Fadnavis said that because of the rains across Maharashtra since the weekend crops in over 12-14 acres of land have been damaged. “The rains in the last three to four days have damaged standing crops spread over 12-14 acres,” Fadnavis told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting. The government has asked the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to ensure that panchanamas are conducted so that relief can be extended.</p>